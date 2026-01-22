Who Is Kumi Sasaki? Kumi Sasaki is a Japanese television presenter and model, recognized for her engaging screen presence and tenure as captain of idol group Hinatazaka46. She has cultivated a diverse career spanning music, fashion, and television since her debut. Her breakout moment arrived in 2016 when she successfully auditioned for Hiragana Keyakizaka46, quickly establishing herself as a central figure in the idol scene. Sasaki became known for her bright personality and leadership qualities.

Full Name Kumi Sasaki Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Nationality Japanese Ethnicity Japanese Siblings older brother

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Chiba, Japan, Kumi Sasaki grew up with an older brother. Her early life saw her pursue a path that would lead to a prominent career in entertainment. Her journey into the public eye began in 2016, following successful auditions for Hiragana Keyakizaka46, an early step into the rigorous world of Japanese idol groups.

Notable Relationships Kumi Sasaki’s personal relationships have largely remained out of the public spotlight throughout her career. No high-profile partnerships or marriages have been publicly confirmed. She has no children, and her current relationship status is not publicly known, maintaining a private stance on her personal life.

Career Highlights Kumi Sasaki’s career is highlighted by her influential role as the first captain of Hinatazaka46, a position she held from the group’s rebranding in 2019 until her graduation in April 2025. Her leadership guided the group through significant growth and numerous musical releases. Beyond her idol work, Sasaki also achieved recognition as an exclusive model for the fashion magazine Ray from 2019 to 2025, regularly appearing in its pages and on runways. She further showcased her versatility by hosting the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards Japan. Her influence extends into other ventures, including a collaboration with the manga series One Piece for LINE stamps and a special event with the JAXA space agency, highlighting her diverse appeal.