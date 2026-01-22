Who Is Vincent Aboubakar? Vincent Paté Aboubakar is a Cameroonian striker known for powerful finishes and decisive goals. His commanding presence on the field often inspires his national team, the Indomitable Lions. He burst into the public eye by scoring the winning goal in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Final against Egypt. This dramatic late strike secured Cameroon’s fifth continental title, cementing his status as a national hero.

Full Name Vincent Paté Aboubakar Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (184 cm) Nationality Cameroonian Education Coton Sport Mother Maobeal Alice

Early Life and Education Vincent Paté Aboubakar was born in Garoua, Cameroon, to a devout Christian family. His mother, Maobeal Alice, served as a deaconess for the Evangelical Missionary Society. He was the sixth of seven children, and his family initially encouraged him to pursue his studies. Despite academic promise, Aboubakar developed an early passion for football. He began his youth career at the local club Coton Sport, where he honed the attacking skills that would later define his professional path.

Notable Relationships Information regarding Vincent Paté Aboubakar’s relationships has largely remained private. While it has been mentioned that his wife is from Qatar, public details about his current marital status or specific partners are not widely disclosed. He has no publicly known children. Aboubakar tends to keep his personal life out of the media spotlight, focusing instead on his football career.

Career Highlights Vincent Paté Aboubakar’s football career is highlighted by significant achievements in both club and international competitions. He led Cameroon to victory in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, scoring the memorable winning goal in the final. His international prowess was further demonstrated when he finished as the top goalscorer in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations with eight goals. At the club level, Aboubakar enjoyed a successful tenure with FC Porto, where he scored 58 goals across 125 games and secured a Primeira Liga title. He also won two Turkish Süper Lig titles during his spells with Beşiktaş, showcasing his consistent scoring ability across different leagues.