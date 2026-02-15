Happy birthday to Megan Thee Stallion , George Russell , and Sodapoppin ! February 15 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Rapper Megan Thee Stallion, 31 A dominant force in contemporary hip-hop, American rapper and songwriter Megan Thee Stallion rose to global fame with her fierce delivery and empowering anthems. Her chart-topping singles, including "Savage" and "WAP," garnered multiple Grammy Awards and major cultural moments. She notably earned a Bachelor of Science degree in health administration while balancing her music career.



Little-known fact: Megan Thee Stallion adopted her stage name because "stallion" is a Southern term for tall, voluptuous women.

#2 Racing Driver George Russell, 28 A British racing driver for Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, George William Russell has earned acclaim for his precise driving and consistent results. Russell is known for his victories in the 2018 FIA Formula 2 Championship and his maiden Formula 1 win at the 2022 São Paulo Grand Prix.



Little-known fact: His permanent F1 car number, 63, was chosen in honor of the number his older brother, Benjy, used while karting.

#3 Streamer and Internet Personality Sodapoppin, 32 An American Twitch streamer and YouTuber, Thomas Chance Morris, known as Sodapoppin, built a colossal following with his dynamic gaming and variety content. He pioneered early livestreaming with World of Warcraft gameplay and later helped popularize the social deduction game Among Us, demonstrating his broad influence across the gaming landscape. Morris is also a co-owner of the gaming organization One True King.



Little-known fact: As a teenager, he mowed neighborhood lawns to save money for his first streaming computer.

#4 Actor Callum Turner, 36 Grit, improvisation, and a fearless approach to characters have made British actor Callum Turner a favorite among modern film directors. His impactful performances in the Fantastic Beasts film series and the critically acclaimed Masters of the Air highlight his range and dedication. Turner also explores filmmaking as a writer and director.



Little-known fact: His middle name, Robilliard, honors his mother's friend, poet David Robilliard, who passed away two years before Turner's birth.

#5 Basketball Player Derrick Jones Jr., 29 Known for his incredible athleticism and high-flying dunks, American professional basketball player Derrick Jones Jr. consistently brings energy to the court. His career highlights include winning the 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest and contributing defensively to multiple teams.



Little-known fact: Prior to his college career, a controversy over a test score led him to enter the NBA draft early.

#6 Football Player Justin Reid, 29 Renowned for his strategic play and defensive prowess, American professional football safety Justin Reid has built a formidable career in the NFL. He first rose to prominence with the Houston Texans before achieving back-to-back Super Bowl wins with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Beyond the field, Reid is also known for his philanthropic efforts with his JReid InDeed Foundation and his academic pursuits in engineering.



Little-known fact: Justin Reid served as an emergency kicker for the Chiefs, even attempting extra points and kickoffs in games.

#7 Footballer Jakub Kiwior, 26 Hailing from Tychy, Poland, Jakub Kiwior is a professional footballer recognized for his solid defensive skills and adaptability on the field. He joined Arsenal in a notable 2023 transfer and later moved to Porto on loan.



Kiwior has consistently represented the Poland national team, notably starting in all matches during the 2022 FIFA World Cup and Euro 2024 campaigns.



Little-known fact: Jakub Kiwior never played in Poland's top domestic league, Ekstraklasa, throughout his professional career.

#8 Footballer Rui Patrício, 38 Portuguese former professional footballer Rui Patrício is renowned for his steadfast presence as a goalkeeper and his numerous critical saves. He earned widespread acclaim for his pivotal role in Portugal's UEFA Euro 2016 championship victory.



Patrício also secured the UEFA Europa Conference League with Roma and achieved the milestone of over 100 caps for the Portugal national team.



Little-known fact: Before becoming a renowned goalkeeper, Rui Patrício originally began his youth football career playing as a striker.

#9 Footballer Manuel Lanzini, 33 An Argentine professional footballer, Manuel Lanzini is a dynamic attacking midfielder renowned for his dribbling and vision. He debuted for River Plate at 17, later impressing at West Ham United where he helped secure the 2023 UEFA Europa Conference League title.



Little-known fact: Manuel Lanzini earned the nickname "La Joya" (The Jewel) early in his career due to his impressive talent.

#10 Wrestler Rich Swann, 35 Renowned for his dynamic in-ring style, American professional wrestler Rich Swann has carved out a noteworthy career across major promotions. He notably captured both the WWE Cruiserweight Champion and the Impact World Champion.



Swann is recognized for his charismatic personality and innovative high-flying maneuvers.



Little-known fact: Rich Swann famously chose CFO$'s "Around the World" as his entrance music during his WWE tenure.

