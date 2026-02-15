Who Is Derrick Jones Jr.? Derrick Labrent Jones Jr. is an American professional basketball player, widely recognized for his extraordinary athleticism and incredible dunking prowess. His electrifying leaping ability has earned him the nickname “Airplane Mode” among fans. He burst into the national spotlight by winning the 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, showcasing gravity-defying moves. This unforgettable performance solidified his reputation as one of the league’s most exciting high-flyers.

Full Name Derrick Labrent Jones Jr. Gender Male Height 6 feet 6 inches (198 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Education Archbishop John Carroll High School, UNLV Father Derrick Jones Sr. Mother Otiesse Jones Siblings Lakeem Johnson, Dej’sha Jones, On’Jesha Jones Kids Derrick Jones III, Princeton, Roman

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Chester, Pennsylvania, Derrick Labrent Jones Jr. grew up in a sports-oriented household with his parents, Derrick Sr. and Otiesse Jones. His father, a former basketball player, instilled a strong work ethic and passion for the game from an early age. Jones Jr. attended Archbishop John Carroll High School in Radnor, Pennsylvania, where he became a local standout and record-breaking scorer. He later played college basketball for the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels, further developing his impressive on-court skills.

Notable Relationships Derrick Labrent Jones Jr. is married to Shakara Pritchett, with whom he became engaged in January 2023 during an NBA team trip to Paris. The couple officially tied the knot in September 2023, solidifying a relationship that began prior to his NBA career. Jones Jr. and Shakara share three sons: Derrick Jones III, Princeton, and Roman. Their family life is often shared through heartfelt moments on social media.

Career Highlights As a professional basketball player, Derrick Labrent Jones Jr. has consistently impacted teams with his exceptional athleticism and defensive versatility. A defining moment arrived when he secured the 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest championship, a win that featured incredible, gravity-defying dunks. Jones has since played for several NBA franchises, including the Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, Portland Trail Blazers, Chicago Bulls, Dallas Mavericks, and Los Angeles Clippers. His defensive prowess and hustle were instrumental in the Dallas Mavericks reaching the NBA Finals in 2024, highlighting his value beyond highlight dunks.