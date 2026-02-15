Who Is Justin Reid? Justin Quintin Reid is an American professional football safety, recognized for his hard-hitting playmaking ability and exceptional football intelligence. He consistently anchors defenses with his versatile skill set. His breakout moment occurred when he was unexpectedly selected by the Houston Texans in the 2018 NFL Draft, quickly establishing himself as a dynamic starter and making an immediate impact on the field.

Full Name Justin Quintin Reid Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Partnered with Marissa Rand Net Worth $12 million Nationality American Education Dutchtown High School, Stanford University Father Eric Reid Sr. Mother Sharon Guillory-Reid Siblings Eric Reid Jr., Christiana, Ryan Kids Cielle

Early Life and Education An athletic family raised Justin Reid in Prairieville, Louisiana, where he embraced a strong foundation in sports from an early age. His father, Eric Reid Sr., was an All-American hurdler, and his older brother, Eric Reid Jr., also became an NFL safety.

He attended Dutchtown High School in Geismar, Louisiana, where he excelled in football, track, and soccer before committing to Stanford University. There, he studied Management Science and Engineering, demonstrating a keen intellect beyond the gridiron.

Notable Relationships A string of personal milestones has marked Justin Reid’s life in recent years, most notably his partnership with Marissa Rand. The couple publicly announced they were expecting their first child in late 2024.

They welcomed their daughter, Cielle, in January 2025, a joyous event shared with fans and solidifying their family unit.