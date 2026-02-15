Who Is Rich Swann? Richard Anthony Swann is an American professional wrestler known for his high-flying, charismatic style in the ring. His dynamic performances have captivated audiences across various promotions with athletic maneuvers and vibrant energy. He first gained widespread recognition during his time with WWE, where his agility and unique personality stood out. Swann’s energetic entrance music and engaging persona quickly made him a fan favorite in the cruiserweight division.

Full Name Richard Anthony Swann Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Married Nationality American

Early Life and Education A challenging childhood marked the early years for Richard Anthony Swann in Baltimore, Maryland. His father was murdered when Swann was twelve, and his mother passed away at sixteen, leading him into a period of adversity. He found purpose by beginning professional wrestling training at age fourteen under mentors like Adam Flash and Ray Alexander. This early dedication in York, Pennsylvania, laid the groundwork for his future career, guiding him toward a disciplined path in the sport.

Notable Relationships Richard Anthony Swann is married to fellow professional wrestler Su Yung, also known as Vannarah Riggs, a relationship that became public with their March 2017 wedding and has been a consistent aspect of their lives. The couple welcomed a son in February 2022. Swann and Riggs have navigated public scrutiny, remaining together despite past legal issues that were later dismissed.

Career Highlights American professional wrestler Richard Anthony Swann earned acclaim for his high-energy, athletic style, which led him to prominent championship reigns. He became the WWE Cruiserweight Champion in 2016 and later the Impact X Division Champion in 2018. Swann further cemented his legacy by capturing the Impact World Champion in 2020, unifying it with the TNA World Heavyweight Championship the following year. This added to a collection of titles across various promotions, including FIP World Heavyweight Champion.