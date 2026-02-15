Who Is George Russell? George William Russell is a British racing driver for Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, known for his analytical approach and consistent speed. He has steadily climbed the motorsport ranks, earning respect for his meticulous preparation and strong qualifying performances. His breakout moment arrived during the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix, where he stepped in for Lewis Hamilton and led much of the race, showcasing his potential for victory in top-tier machinery. This performance solidified his reputation as a future champion.

Full Name George William Russell Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Dating Carmen Montero Mundt Net Worth $16 million Nationality British Education Wisbech Grammar School Father Steve Russell Mother Alison Russell Siblings Benjy Russell, Cara Russell

Early Life and Education Born in King’s Lynn, Norfolk, George Russell developed a passion for racing at a young age, inspired by his older brother, Benjy. His father, Steve, played a pivotal role in funding his karting career, even selling his business to support George’s dream. Russell attended Wisbech Grammar School before transitioning to homeschooling, allowing him to dedicate more time to his intensive racing schedule. This focused commitment to motorsport shaped his early career path.

Notable Relationships George Russell is currently dating Carmen Montero Mundt, a relationship that has gained public attention in recent years. Mundt is often seen supporting Russell at various Formula 1 events. He has no children. The racing driver remains focused on his career in Formula 1 while navigating his public relationship.

Career Highlights George William Russell secured the 2018 FIA Formula 2 Championship, dominating the season with ART Grand Prix. This triumph followed his 2017 GP3 Series title, cementing his reputation as a formidable talent in junior formulae. He achieved his maiden Formula 1 victory at the 2022 São Paulo Grand Prix, marking a significant milestone in his career with Mercedes. Russell has accumulated five Grand Prix wins and seven pole positions to date.