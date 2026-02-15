Who Is Sodapoppin? Thomas Chance Morris is an American Twitch streamer and YouTuber known for his engaging, often chaotic, live gaming and variety content. He built one of the platform’s largest followings by connecting with viewers through unscripted humor and diverse gameplay. Morris rose to prominence in the early 2010s with his World of Warcraft streams, captivating audiences with his Feral Druid PvP gameplay. His unique personality and interactive style quickly established a loyal fanbase.

Full Name Thomas Chance Morris Gender Male Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Dating Veibae Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Education Stephen F. Austin High School, University of Texas at San Antonio Mother Joyce Willlet Morris Siblings Dustin Morris, Kimberly, Chrissy, Mad Ryan

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Austin, Texas, Thomas Chance Morris developed an early interest in video games, spending hours in World of Warcraft. His parents, though initially hesitant about his streaming path, eventually offered their support. He attended Stephen F. Austin High School and later enrolled at the University of Texas at San Antonio. However, Morris soon dropped out to fully commit to his burgeoning career in online streaming, a decision that proved pivotal for his future.

Notable Relationships Currently dating fellow Twitch streamer and VTuber Veibae, Thomas Chance Morris has largely kept his personal relationships out of the public eye. Morris has no public children and remains in a relationship with Veibae.

Career Highlights As a pioneering figure in online entertainment, Thomas Chance Morris cemented his status with highly viewed World of Warcraft streams, captivating millions of viewers in the early days of Twitch. He later transitioned into variety streaming, playing numerous games for his expansive audience. Morris also gained significant recognition for popularizing the social deduction game Among Us, contributing to its massive surge in popularity during 2020. Additionally, he became a co-owner of the prominent gaming organization One True King.