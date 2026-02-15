Who Is Rui Patrício? Rui Pedro dos Santos Patrício is a Portuguese former professional goalkeeper, celebrated for his commanding presence and exceptional shot-stopping ability. His distinguished career saw him become a stalwart for both club and country. He garnered widespread attention with Portugal’s historic victory at the UEFA Euro 2016, where his crucial saves were instrumental in securing the nation’s first major international title. Fans often affectionately call him “Saint Patrick” for his heroics.

Full Name Rui Pedro dos Santos Patrício Gender Male Height 6 feet 3 inches (190 cm) Relationship Status Married Vera Ribeiro Net Worth $38.1 million Nationality Portuguese Ethnicity Portuguese Education Sporting CP Youth Academy Father Rui Patrício Sr. Mother Beliza Patrício Siblings Nídia Santos Kids Pedro Patrício, Eva Patrício

Early Life and Education Born in Marrazes, Portugal, Rui Patrício showed an early inclination for football, initially playing as a striker for his local club Leiria e Marrazes. A Sporting CP scout, impressed by his goalkeeping prowess, recruited him into their esteemed youth academy at age twelve. He honed his skills within the Sporting CP system, progressing through various youth teams before making his senior debut at eighteen. This rigorous upbringing cultivated the discipline and talent that would define his professional journey.

Notable Relationships Rui Patrício is married to Vera Ribeiro, a psychologist and sexologist, with whom he has built a family in recent years. Before this, he was briefly married to Joana Pereira in 2011. Patrício and Ribeiro share two children, a son named Pedro and a daughter named Eva. Their relationship became a topic of media interest after Ribeiro’s candid advice on athletes and intimacy.

Career Highlights Rui Patrício’s career soared with Portugal’s triumph at the UEFA Euro 2016, where his outstanding goalkeeping secured the nation its first major international trophy. He consistently delivered crucial performances throughout the tournament. Further cementing his legacy, Patrício won the UEFA Europa Conference League with Roma in 2022, playing a pivotal role in their inaugural title. He also lifted the UEFA Nations League trophy with Portugal in 2019. Over his twelve years with Sporting CP, he collected five trophies, including two Portuguese Cups, establishing himself as a club legend.