Who Is Jakub Kiwior? Jakub Piotr Kiwior is a Polish professional footballer, known for his composed defensive play and versatility across the backline. He is currently on loan to Porto from Premier League club Arsenal. His breakout moment arrived in January 2023 when he secured a high-profile transfer to Arsenal in a deal worth £20 million, marking his entry into elite European football. Kiwior also made headlines by starting all four of Poland’s matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Full Name Jakub Piotr Kiwior Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (189 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $10.5 million Nationality Polish Ethnicity White Education GKS Tychy Youth Academy, Anderlecht Academy Father Piotr Kiwior Mother Agnieszka Kiwior Siblings Kamil Kiwior

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Tychy, Poland, Jakub Kiwior showed an early aptitude for football, with his father, Piotr Kiwior, a construction engineer, playing a pivotal role in nurturing his talent. His parents, Agnieszka and Piotr, created a supportive environment for Jakub and his younger brother, Kamil. Kiwior began his youth career at local clubs like PUKKS Chrzciciel Tychy and GKS Tychy before moving to the prestigious Anderlecht academy in Belgium at age 16, where he completed his football development.

Notable Relationships Jakub Kiwior is married to Claudia Kowalczyk, a professional dancer known as the “Queen of Twerking,” whom he wed in 2023. Their relationship gained public attention when she expressed excitement about his move to Arsenal. Kiwior and Kowalczyk met as teenagers and have supported each other through his various career moves, including his time in Slovakia and Italy. The couple maintains a relatively private personal life.

Career Highlights Jakub Kiwior’s career took a significant turn with his transfer to Premier League club Arsenal in January 2023 for a reported £20 million. This move established him in one of Europe’s top leagues after impressing at Spezia in Italy. He further showcased his talent on the international stage, starting all four matches for the Poland national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where his country reached the last 16. Kiwior was also part of Poland’s squad for Euro 2024.