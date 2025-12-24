Happy birthday to Louis Tomlinson , Ricky Martin , and Ryan Seacrest ! December 24 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 English Singer Louis Tomlinson, 34 Recognized for his genuine stage presence, British singer-songwriter Louis Tomlinson first achieved global fame as a member of the iconic boy band One Direction. His solo career has since delivered two chart-topping albums and extensive world tours.



Little-known fact: Louis Tomlinson once played Danny Zuko in his high school's drama production of Grease.

RELATED:

#2 Puerto Rican Singer and Actor Ricky Martin, 54 Breaking out from Puerto Rico with vibrant energy, Ricky Martin emerged as an American singer, songwriter, and actor. He is widely credited with spearheading the late 1990s Latin pop explosion and has garnered multiple Grammy Awards.

Martin actively campaigns for children's rights through his foundation.



Little-known fact: Before his music career, Ricky Martin appeared in television commercials at age six and later auditioned three times for Menudo.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 American Radio Host and Television Personality Ryan Seacrest, 51 American television host and producer Ryan Seacrest, born today in 1974, is celebrated for his enduring presence on shows like American Idol and Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve. He recently took over hosting duties for Wheel of Fortune, solidifying his role as a media mogul.



Little-known fact: Ryan Seacrest once interned at an Atlanta radio station at age 16, where he got his first on-air shift when a DJ called in sick.

#4 Argentine Footballer Alexis Mac Allister, 27 Known for his intelligent midfield play, Argentinian professional footballer Alexis Mac Allister earned global recognition as a key figure in the 2022 FIFA World Cup victory. He further enhanced his impressive resume by securing the 2024–25 Premier League title with Liverpool, demonstrating his consistent impact. His composed style and tactical versatility have made him a vital player for club and country.



Little-known fact: Despite being born in Argentina, Alexis Mac Allister’s surname is of Irish origin, with his family ancestry tracing back to County Dublin.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 American Footballer Davante Adams, 33 An American professional football wide receiver, Davante Adams, is renowned for his precise route-running and consistent high-level performance. He gained significant recognition after leading the NFL in receiving touchdowns during the 2020 season, showcasing his dominant skills. Adams continues to be a top offensive threat, consistently earning All-Pro honors.



Little-known fact: Before committing to football, Davante Adams was also considered a a two-star basketball recruit in high school.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 South Korean Singer Han Seung-Woo, 31 Recognized for his powerful stage presence, South Korean singer and actor Han Seung-woo captivated audiences first with the group Victon. He then achieved further acclaim by ranking third on Produce X 101, leading to his debut with the project group X1. His solo music and acting roles demonstrate his versatile artistry.



Little-known fact: Few fans know he was an avid soccer player in his youth until an injury ended his athletic pursuits.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 American Physician Anthony Fauci, 85 An American physician-scientist and immunologist, Anthony Fauci shaped public health responses for decades. He directed the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, guiding the nation through the HIV/AIDS and COVID-19 pandemics. Fauci advised seven US presidents throughout his distinguished career.



Little-known fact: Fauci was captain of his high school’s basketball team despite being 5 feet 7 inches tall.

#8 American Author and Film Producer Stephenie Meyer, 52 American novelist and film producer Stephenie Meyer gained global recognition with her groundbreaking Twilight series. Her work, blending romance and supernatural elements, captivated a vast young adult audience. Meyer also notably co-founded Fickle Fish Films, expanding her storytelling into film production.



Little-known fact: The initial idea for her bestselling Twilight series came to Stephenie Meyer in a dream on June 2, 2003.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 American Director and Producer Lee Daniels, 66 An American film producer, director, and screenwriter, Lee Daniels is known for his compelling storytelling. He achieved critical success with Precious: Based on the Novel “Push” by Sapphire and co-created the hit television series Empire.



Little-known fact: Before entering Hollywood, Lee Louis Daniels successfully ran his own nursing agency specializing in HIV/AIDS treatment, which he later sold for a reported $3 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Welsh Television Host Carol Vorderman, 65 A British broadcaster known for her sharp intellect, Carol Vorderman achieved fame as the resident mathematician on Channel 4’s Countdown. Her career began solving complex numerical puzzles live on air, captivating audiences nationwide.



Beyond that, she has tirelessly advocated for STEM education through her books and initiatives, while also hosting the annual Pride of Britain Awards since 1999.



Little-known fact: Her great-grandfather, Adolphe Vorderman, made crucial breakthroughs in the discovery of vitamins.