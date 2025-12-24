Who Is Ricky Martin? Enrique Martín Morales is a Puerto Rican singer, actor, and author celebrated for his energetic performances and a versatile musical style that fuses Latin pop, dance, and reggaeton. His captivating stage presence and infectious rhythms have garnered him global adoration and influenced a generation of artists. Martin’s breakout moment arrived with his electrifying 1999 Grammy performance of “La Copa de la Vida,” a pivotal event that introduced Latin pop to mainstream American audiences. This set the stage for his global hit single, “Livin’ la Vida Loca.”

Full Name Enrique Martín Morales Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (182 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $130 million Nationality American, Puerto Rican Ethnicity Hispanic Education Sagrado Corazón School Father Enrique Martín Negroni Mother Nereida Morales Siblings Fernando Fernández, Ángel Fernández, Eric Martín, Daniel Martín, Vanessa Martín Kids Matteo, Valentino, Lucia, Renn

Early Life and Education In San Juan, Puerto Rico, young Enrique Martín Morales often used kitchen spoons as microphones, encouraged by his musically inclined maternal family. His parents, Nereida Morales and Enrique Martín Negroni, divorced when he was two, but he maintained close ties with both households. At age twelve, Martin successfully auditioned for the iconic boy band Menudo after several attempts. He then attended Sagrado Corazón School, balancing his academic life with the demanding performance schedule that shaped his early career.

Notable Relationships Ricky Martin’s public life has included notable relationships, such as with TV host Rebecca de Alba. More recently, he married Syrian-Swedish artist Jwan Yosef in 2017, but the couple announced their divorce in 2023. Martin became a father to twin sons, Matteo and Valentino, via surrogate in 2008. He later welcomed Lucia and Renn with Jwan Yosef, with whom he maintains an amicable co-parenting relationship for their four children.

Career Highlights Ricky Martin’s 1999 English-language album, Ricky Martin, became a global phenomenon. This record, featuring the hit single “Livin’ la Vida Loca,” cemented his role in spearheading the late 1990s Latin pop explosion. Beyond music, Martin champions human rights and founded the Ricky Martin Foundation in 2000. This organization combats child exploitation and trafficking, advocating for vulnerable children globally and earning him numerous humanitarian awards.