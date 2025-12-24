Who Is Anthony Fauci? Anthony Stephen Fauci is a distinguished American physician-scientist and immunologist. He is recognized for his extensive public health career, offering guidance on numerous infectious disease outbreaks. He rose to national prominence during the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the 1980s, leading crucial research and developing effective therapies. Fauci later served as a key figure on the White House Coronavirus Task Force during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Full Name Anthony Stephen Fauci Gender Male Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $15 million Nationality American Ethnicity Italian American Education Regis High School, College of the Holy Cross, Cornell University Medical College Father Stephen A. Fauci Mother Eugenia Lillian Abys Fauci Siblings Denise Fauci Kids Jennifer Fauci, Megan Fauci, Allison Fauci

Early Life and Education Growing up in Brooklyn, New York, Anthony Stephen Fauci learned the value of hard work in his family’s neighborhood pharmacy, owned by his father, Stephen A. Fauci. His mother, Eugenia Lillian Abys Fauci, and sister also worked there, with young Tony making deliveries. Fauci attended Regis High School, a Jesuit institution in Manhattan, and later the College of the Holy Cross for his undergraduate studies. He graduated first in his class from Cornell University Medical College with his medical degree in 1966.

Notable Relationships Dr. Anthony Fauci has been married to nurse bioethicist Dr. Christine Grady since 1985. They initially met in 1983 while both working with AIDS patients at the National Institutes of Health. Fauci and Grady are parents to three daughters: Jennifer, Megan, and Allison. The couple raised their children in Washington DC, prioritizing family life despite demanding careers.

Career Highlights As a leading immunologist, Anthony Fauci made significant contributions to HIV/AIDS research, developing effective therapies for the once-fatal disease. His work transformed the global response to the epidemic, saving millions of lives worldwide. Fauci also played a pivotal role in the US response to the COVID-19 pandemic, serving on the White House Coronavirus Task Force. He further advised seven US presidents on numerous public health crises, earning the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2008.