Who Is Stephenie Meyer? Stephenie Meyer is an American novelist and film producer, widely recognized for her highly influential young adult fiction. Her imaginative storytelling often explores paranormal romance and deep emotional landscapes, captivating a global readership. She burst into the public eye with her debut, Twilight, a vampire romance novel that swiftly became a worldwide publishing phenomenon. The book’s immediate success sparked a major film franchise and solidified her place in modern popular culture.

Full Name Stephenie Meyer Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Married Christian Meyer Net Worth $120 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Brigham Young University Father Stephen Morgan Mother Candy Morgan Siblings Emily Morgan, Heidi Morgan, Paul Morgan, Seth Morgan, Jacob Morgan Kids Gabe Meyer, Seth Meyer, Eli Meyer

Early Life and Education Stephenie Morgan was born in Hartford, Connecticut, the second of six children to Stephen and Candy Morgan. She spent her formative years in Phoenix, Arizona, within a devout Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints family. An avid reader from a young age, Meyer attended Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Arizona. She later graduated from Brigham Young University in 1997 with a bachelor’s degree in English literature, though she also took courses at Arizona State University.

Notable Relationships Stephenie Meyer has been married to Christian “Pancho” Meyer since 1994, a union that predates her literary fame. They met as children in Arizona and have maintained a private partnership throughout her public career. The couple shares three sons: Gabe, Seth, and Eli. Christian Meyer reportedly retired from his career as an auditor to focus on raising their children.

Career Highlights Stephenie Meyer’s Twilight series became a global literary sensation, selling over 160 million copies and translated into 37 languages. The four main books and their spin-offs dominated bestseller lists for years. She expanded her creative reach by co-founding Fickle Fish Films in 2011 with Meghan Hibbett. This production company brought adaptations of her works, including parts of the Twilight film series finale and The Host, to the screen. Meyer was the bestselling author in the US for both 2008 and 2009, a rare feat. Her innovative approach to paranormal romance significantly shaped the young adult fiction genre.