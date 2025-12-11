Happy birthday to Hailee Steinfeld , Alexa Demie , and Matthew Tkachuk ! December 11 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actress and Singer Hailee Steinfeld, 29 An American actress and singer with a striking screen presence, Hailee Steinfeld first captivated audiences as Mattie Ross. Her talent garnered an Academy Award nomination for True Grit, a Golden Globe nomination for The Edge of Seventeen, and also led to a successful music career. Beyond acting and singing, she voiced Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.



Little-known fact: Before her breakthrough in acting, Hailee Puring Steinfeld was homeschooled from 2008 due to bullying.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 Actress and Singer Alexa Demie, 35 Known for her distinctive style and powerful acting, American actress Alexa Demie rose to prominence playing Maddy Perez in the HBO series Euphoria. She has also appeared in films like Waves and Mid90s. Demie is also a singer and has released her own music.



Little-known fact: She once designed a line of bedazzled sunglasses called Mainframe, worn by celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, before focusing on acting.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 Ice Hockey Player Matthew Tkachuk, 28 Driving, physical play and exceptional scoring have defined American professional ice hockey player Matthew Brendan Tkachuk. He earned back-to-back Stanley Cup titles and an NHL All-Star Game MVP award. He is widely recognized as a tenacious forward.



Little-known fact: Matthew Tkachuk played youth hockey on a line with future NHL stars Auston Matthews and Jack Roslovic in the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.

#4 Basketball Player Onyeka Okongwu, 25 Known for his dynamic play as an American professional basketball player, Onyeka Okongwu has emerged as a key defensive and offensive contributor for the Atlanta Hawks. Okongwu’s journey includes winning multiple high school state championships and earning First-team All-Pac-12 honors at USC. He was the sixth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and continues to impress with his evolving versatile skillset.



Little-known fact: Before dedicating himself to basketball, Onyeka Okongwu initially began playing tennis at a young age.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Wrestler Rey Mysterio, 51 An American professional wrestler celebrated for his iconic masked persona, Rey Mysterio, born Óscar Gutiérrez Rubio, captivated audiences with his high-flying lucha libre style. His revolutionary ring work helped popularize cruiserweight wrestling in the United States. He is a multiple-time world champion and a WWE Hall of Famer, known for his signature “619” maneuver.



Little-known fact: Before adopting the name Rey Misterio Jr., he wrestled under ring names like “Colibrí” and “La Lagartija Verde.”

#6 Rapper Mos Def, 52 A multi-talented American rapper and actor, Mos Def emerged from Brooklyn to become a defining voice in conscious hip-hop. He is celebrated for his profound lyrical skill and critically acclaimed albums like Black on Both Sides, which seamlessly blend social commentary with innovative sounds. Beyond music, he has cultivated a notable acting career, starring in films and on Broadway, showcasing his diverse artistic range.



Little-known fact: Before embarking on his celebrated music career, Mos Def was a child actor who appeared in television movies, sitcoms, and theater productions.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Comedian and Actor Roy Wood Jr., 47 Known for incisive wit and social commentary, Roy Wood Jr. is an American comedian, actor, and writer. Roy Wood Jr. gained widespread recognition as a correspondent on The Daily Show. He has since hosted the White House Correspondents' Dinner and released multiple stand-up specials.



Little-known fact: Roy Wood Jr.'s paternal three times great-grandfather was born in Africa around 1790.

#8 Comedian and Actress Mo'nique, 58 With a commanding stage presence and fearless humor, American comedian and actress Mo'Nique has captivated audiences for decades. She anchored the popular series The Parkers and earned an Academy Award for her dramatic turn in Precious.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing comedy professionally, Mo'Nique worked as a customer service representative for a phone company.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Singer-Songwriter Tiffany Alvord, 33 American singer, songwriter, and actress Tiffany Lynn Alvord gained prominence as one of YouTube’s first music celebrities, captivating audiences with her acoustic covers and original pop compositions. Alvord’s career launched at age 15, leading to multiple independent album releases and a performance in Times Square.



Little-known fact: Before her music career, Tiffany Alvord was a competitive gymnast for nine years, reaching Level 7 until an injury shifted her focus.