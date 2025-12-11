Roy Wood Jr. smiling at Essence Festival of Culture event in New Orleans, wearing a casual pink long-sleeve shirt.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Roy Wood Jr.

Born

December 11, 1978

Died
Birthplace

Manhattan, New York City, US

Age

47 Years Old

Horoscope

Sagittarius

Who Is Roy Wood Jr.?

Roy Norris Wood Jr. is an American comedian, actor, and writer with a distinctive style of insightful social commentary. His performances blend sharp wit with a grounded perspective on contemporary issues.

He first gained widespread public attention as a correspondent on The Daily Show, delivering incisive reports that resonated with audiences. His eight-year tenure on the Emmy-nominated series solidified his reputation.

Full NameRoy Norris Wood Jr.
GenderMale
Height6 feet 2 inches (188 cm)
Relationship StatusPartnered, one child
Net Worth$3 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityAfrican American
EducationRamsay High School, Florida A&M University
FatherRoy Wood Sr.
MotherJoyce Dugan Wood
SiblingsRoy L. Wood
KidsHenry

Early Life and Education

Family focus shaped Roy Wood Jr.’s early years, living with his mother in Memphis before moving to Birmingham, Alabama. His father, Roy Wood Sr., was a pioneer in civil rights journalism.

Wood graduated from Ramsay High School in 1996 and later earned a Bachelor of Science in broadcast journalism from Florida A&M University in 2001, where an early brush with the law inadvertently sparked his comedy career.

Notable Relationships

Roy Wood Jr. has a son, Henry, with his partner, shoe designer Salone Monet.

While not married, the comedian has publicly acknowledged his co-parenting relationship and has featured with Monet at various events.

Career Highlights

Roy Wood Jr.’s career surged as a correspondent on The Daily Show, a role he held from 2015 to 2023, earning him significant acclaim for his comedic and journalistic contributions. He became a familiar face to millions, addressing complex topics with humor.

Beyond his television work, he launched successful stand-up specials like Father Figure and No One Loves You. Wood also notably hosted the prestigious White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2023.

Signature Quote

“I think the job of comedian is to be the voice of the regular person.”

