Who Is Roy Wood Jr.? Roy Norris Wood Jr. is an American comedian, actor, and writer with a distinctive style of insightful social commentary. His performances blend sharp wit with a grounded perspective on contemporary issues. He first gained widespread public attention as a correspondent on The Daily Show, delivering incisive reports that resonated with audiences. His eight-year tenure on the Emmy-nominated series solidified his reputation.

Full Name Roy Norris Wood Jr. Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Partnered, one child Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Ramsay High School, Florida A&M University Father Roy Wood Sr. Mother Joyce Dugan Wood Siblings Roy L. Wood Kids Henry

Early Life and Education Family focus shaped Roy Wood Jr.’s early years, living with his mother in Memphis before moving to Birmingham, Alabama. His father, Roy Wood Sr., was a pioneer in civil rights journalism. Wood graduated from Ramsay High School in 1996 and later earned a Bachelor of Science in broadcast journalism from Florida A&M University in 2001, where an early brush with the law inadvertently sparked his comedy career.

Notable Relationships Roy Wood Jr. has a son, Henry, with his partner, shoe designer Salone Monet. While not married, the comedian has publicly acknowledged his co-parenting relationship and has featured with Monet at various events.

Career Highlights Roy Wood Jr.’s career surged as a correspondent on The Daily Show, a role he held from 2015 to 2023, earning him significant acclaim for his comedic and journalistic contributions. He became a familiar face to millions, addressing complex topics with humor. Beyond his television work, he launched successful stand-up specials like Father Figure and No One Loves You. Wood also notably hosted the prestigious White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2023.