Who Is Hailee Steinfeld? Hailee Puring Steinfeld is an American actress and singer, celebrated for her compelling screen presence. Her versatile performances captivate audiences in both dramatic and musical roles. She rose to prominence with a breakout role in True Grit at age thirteen. This performance earned her an Academy Award nomination, showcasing her impressive talent early on.

Full Name Hailee Puring Steinfeld Gender Female Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Married To Josh Allen Net Worth $25 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American, Filipino, Jewish, Irish, Scottish, German Education Ascension Lutheran School, Conejo Elementary, Colina Middle School, Homeschooled Father Peter Steinfeld Mother Cheri Steinfeld Siblings Griffin Steinfeld

Early Life and Education Born and raised in the Tarzana neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, Hailee Puring Steinfeld found an early interest in performance, inspired by a cousin who appeared in commercials. Her mother required her to take acting classes before pursuing auditions. She attended Ascension Lutheran School, Conejo Elementary, and Colina Middle School, but transitioned to homeschooling in 2008 due to bullying. This allowed her to balance academics with a burgeoning career in acting and modeling.

Notable Relationships Currently married to NFL quarterback Josh Allen, Hailee Puring Steinfeld’s relationships have often garnered media attention. Earlier in her career, she was briefly linked to other public figures. She has no children. Steinfeld and Allen married in May 2025, a union anticipated by fans of both stars.

Career Highlights Hailee Puring Steinfeld’s breakthrough came with her Academy Award-nominated role as Mattie Ross in the 2010 film True Grit, which she secured at age thirteen. She followed this success with key roles in films like The Edge of Seventeen, earning a Golden Globe nomination. Her versatility extends to music, where her debut single “Love Myself” from the EP Haiz charted well. Steinfeld also lent her voice to animated hits, including Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Vi in the series Arcane. To date, she has also portrayed Emily Dickinson in the Apple TV+ series Dickinson and Kate Bishop in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, cementing Steinfeld as a versatile talent in modern entertainment.