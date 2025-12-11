Who Is Malcolm Brogdon? Malcolm Moses Brogdon is an American former professional basketball player known for his efficient scoring and composed leadership on the court. He brought a thoughtful approach to every team. Brogdon’s breakout moment arrived with his 2017 NBA Rookie of the Year win, becoming the first second-round pick since 1965 to earn the honor. He quickly established himself as a versatile guard.

Full Name Malcolm Moses Brogdon Gender Male Height 6 feet 4 inches (193 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $100 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Greater Atlanta Christian, University Of Virginia Father Mitchell Gino Brogdon Mother Dr. Jann Adams Siblings Gino Brogdon, John Brogdon

Early Life and Education Growing up in Atlanta, Georgia, Malcolm Brogdon’s parents, Mitchell Gino Brogdon and Dr. Jann Adams, emphasized academic excellence alongside sports. His mother, a college administrator, ensured a balance between his athletic pursuits and studies. He attended Greater Atlanta Christian before enrolling at the University of Virginia, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in History and later a Master of Public Policy and Leadership.

Notable Relationships Malcolm Brogdon married Victoria Janowski, now Victoria Brogdon, after they met during their time at the University of Virginia. Their relationship began in 2018, leading to an engagement in 2020 and marriage in 2020. The couple has maintained a private life, with no public information available regarding whether they have children.

Career Highlights Brogdon achieved significant NBA milestones, including winning the 2017 NBA Rookie of the Year and the 2023 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award. He also joined the exclusive 50–40–90 club in 2019, showcasing exceptional shooting efficiency. His collegiate career at the University of Virginia was highly decorated, earning him ACC Player of the Year and ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2016. Brogdon also received the J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award in 2020 for his outstanding community service.