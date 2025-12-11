Who Is Mo’Nique? Mo’Nique is an American comedian and actress celebrated for her bold, unfiltered humor and powerful dramatic range. Her performances consistently challenge expectations, captivating audiences across various platforms. She gained widespread recognition starring as Nikki Parker in the UPN series The Parkers, where her comedic timing and relatable portrayal of a single mother quickly resonated with viewers nationwide. She also won an Academy Award for her role in Precious.

Full Name Mo’Nique Gender Female Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $13 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Milford Mill High School, Morgan State University, Broadcasting Institute of Maryland Father Steven Imes Jr. Mother Alice Imes Siblings Steve Kids Shalon, Jonathan, David

Early Life and Education Born Monique Angela Imes, Mo’Nique grew up in Woodlawn, Maryland, the youngest of four children to engineer Alice Imes and drug counselor Steven Imes Jr. Her brother, Steve, encouraged her early forays into comedy. She graduated from Milford Mill High School and attended Morgan State University, later honing her craft at the Broadcasting Institute of Maryland. This educational background provided a foundation for her transition into performing.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile relationships has marked Mo’Nique’s life, including her marriage to Mark Jackson from 1997 to 2001. She is currently married to Sidney Hicks, her longtime friend and manager, since 2006. Mo’Nique shares twin sons, Jonathan and David Hicks, with her husband Sidney Hicks. She also has an elder son, Shalon, from a previous relationship.

Career Highlights Mo’Nique earned widespread critical acclaim for her powerful portrayal in the film Precious, receiving over 60 nominations. Her performance garnered an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, along with BAFTA and Golden Globe awards. Beyond her dramatic roles, Mo’Nique became a household name for her five-season run on The Parkers series. She also hosted The Mo’Nique Show and released the Netflix stand-up special My Name is Mo’Nique.