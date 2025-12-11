Who Is Rey Mysterio? Óscar Gutiérrez Rubio is an American professional wrestler celebrated for his innovative high-flying lucha libre style. His acrobatic maneuvers and vibrant masked persona have made him a global icon. He first gained widespread public attention during his time in World Championship Wrestling, where he became a key figure in popularizing cruiserweight wrestling. His distinctive mask and dynamic ring presence captivated fans.

Full Name Óscar Gutiérrez Rubio Gender Male Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity Mexican Education John L. Montgomery High School Father Roberto Gutiérrez Mother Maria del Rosario Siblings Luis Gutiérrez, Lalo Gutiérrez, Roberto Gutiérrez Jr. Kids Dominik Mysterio, Aalyah Mysterio

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Chula Vista, California, Óscar Gutiérrez Rubio grew up immersed in the world of lucha libre, largely influenced by his uncle and trainer, Rey Misterio Sr. His Mexican parents, Roberto Gutiérrez and Maria del Rosario, instilled strong family values. He began his wrestling career in Mexico at just 14, quickly adopting the high-flying style that became his trademark. Gutiérrez attended John L. Montgomery High School but dropped out to pursue his passion for professional wrestling.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc of deep connection defines Óscar Gutiérrez Rubio’s personal life, notably his marriage to Angie Gutiérrez since May 15, 1996. Their enduring partnership has been a cornerstone of his public and private persona. The couple shares two children, son Dominik Mysterio and daughter Aalyah Mysterio. His wife, Angie, has also supported him throughout his career, occasionally appearing in WWE storylines.

Career Highlights Rey Mysterio’s genre-defining performances helped popularize lucha libre in the US, especially during his tenure with World Championship Wrestling. He captured the WCW Cruiserweight Championship five times, dazzling audiences with his innovative aerial offense. His successful WWE career includes winning the 2006 Royal Rumble Match, a pivotal moment that launched him into main event status. Mysterio later made history with his son, Dominik, as the first father-son duo to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. To date, Mysterio has secured multiple championships, including the WWE Championship and two World Heavyweight Championships, cementing his legacy as a decorated Hall of Famer and one of wrestling’s most resilient stars.