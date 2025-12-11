Who Is Alexa Demie? Alexa Demie is an American actress known for her distinctive style and compelling on-screen presence. She brings a raw intensity to her roles, making each performance memorable. Her breakout came as Maddy Perez in the HBO series Euphoria, where her portrayal of the complex high schooler garnered significant critical attention. The character’s bold fashion and sharp dialogue quickly made her a fan favorite.

Full Name Alexa Demie Gender Female Height 5 feet 1 inch (155 cm) Relationship Status Dating Christian Berishaj Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity Mexican, Ashkenazi Jewish Education John Marshall High School Father Wilson Scott Vanerstorm Mother Rose Mendez Siblings Falize Rome

Early Life and Education Growing up in Los Angeles, California, Alexa Demie was primarily raised by her mother, Rose Mendez, a makeup artist whose family immigrated from Mexico. This upbringing instilled a strong connection to her Latin roots and cultural heritage. She attended John Marshall High School, finding an outlet in performing arts despite experiencing bullying. During this time, Demie also channeled her creativity into designing sunglasses, foreshadowing her future in fashion and entertainment.

Notable Relationships Alexa Demie has been in a long-term relationship with singer-songwriter Christian Berishaj, known professionally as J.M.S.N., since 2017. Their partnership is largely kept private, though Demie has appeared in some of his music videos. She has no children. The actress maintains a discreet public profile regarding her personal life outside of her established relationship.

Career Highlights Alexa Demie achieved widespread recognition for her powerful portrayal of Maddy Perez in the HBO drama series Euphoria. Her performance earned critical praise and cemented her status as a standout talent, contributing to the show’s significant cultural impact. Beyond television, Demie made an impression in feature films, notably starring in the critically acclaimed movie Waves. She also launched Mainframe, a successful line of sunglasses, showcasing her early entrepreneurial and design skills.