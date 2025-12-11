Who Is Mos Def? Mos Def is an American rapper and actor, widely recognized for his profound lyrical insight and significant contributions to conscious hip-hop. He consistently merges impactful social commentary with innovative artistic expression, establishing a distinct voice. His breakout moment arrived with the 1998 debut of Black Star, his duo with Talib Kweli, garnering widespread critical acclaim. This collaboration quickly cemented his place as a pivotal figure in the late 1990s underground hip-hop movement.

Full Name Mos Def Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $2.5 million Nationality American Ethnicity Black Education Philippa Schuyler Middle School, Talent Unlimited High School Father Abdulrahman Smith Mother Sheron Smith Siblings Ces Smith, Denard Smith Kids Jauhara Smith, Chandani Smith, Otis, Ezekiel, Sankara, Laila Smith

Early Life and Education Dante Terrell Smith, later known as Mos Def and Yasiin Bey, was born on December 11, 1973, in Brooklyn, New York City, the eldest of twelve children and step-children. He was raised by his mother, Sheron Smith, in Brooklyn, while his father, Abdulrahman Smith, lived in New Jersey. His passion for acting blossomed at Philippa Schuyler Middle School, and he later attended Talent Unlimited High School for musical theater. He dropped out of high school during his sophomore year, choosing to pursue his artistic talents and navigate life away from the prevalent street issues.

Notable Relationships Mos Def has been married twice; his first marriage was to Maria Yepes from 1996 to 2000. He later married South African singer and songwriter Alana Wyatt in 2005. He has six children, including daughters Jauhara Smith and Chandani Smith, from his marriage to Maria Yepes. With Alana Wyatt, he shares four children: sons Otis and Ezekiel, and daughters Chandani and Sankara.

Career Highlights Mos Def’s career is marked by the critically acclaimed duo Black Star, formed with Talib Kweli, whose 1998 debut album solidified his standing in hip-hop. His solo debut, Black on Both Sides (1999), further showcased his lyrical prowess and became a seminal work. Beyond music, he launched a successful acting career, appearing in films such as The Italian Job and The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, and on Broadway in the Pulitzer Prize-winning play Topdog/Underdog. He also hosted the HBO spoken word show Def Poetry Jam. Throughout his multifaceted career, Mos Def has received numerous accolades, including multiple Grammy Award nominations, an Emmy Award nomination, a Golden Globe nomination, and an NAACP Image Award.