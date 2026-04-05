Happy birthday to Pharrell Williams , Sterling K. Brown , and Lily James ! April 5 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Singer, Songwriter and Rapper Pharrell Williams, 53 An American musician and creative force, Pharrell Williams consistently redefines pop culture with his innovative sound and distinctive style. He has produced numerous hits and collaborated with major artists, earning widespread critical acclaim for his diverse work. Beyond music, Williams is also recognized for his influential fashion ventures.



Little-known fact: Pharrell Williams possesses synesthesia, allowing him to perceive colors and textures from sounds, which significantly influences his music composition.

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#2 American Actor Sterling K. Brown, 50 Driven by an intense focus and compelling performances, American actor Sterling K. Brown transformed television with his Emmy-winning role as Randall Pearson on This Is Us. He also garnered critical acclaim for portraying Christopher Darden in The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, showcasing his profound versatility.



Little-known fact: As a child, Sterling K. Brown initially went by his middle name, Kelby, until he turned sixteen.

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#3 English Actress Lily James, 37 Known for her captivating range on screen, British actress Lily James brings nuanced portrayals to iconic and complex roles. James rose to international prominence after her breakthrough as Cinderella in the 2015 Disney film. Her diverse credits also include Baby Driver and the acclaimed miniseries Pam & Tommy.



Little-known fact: Lily James, born Lily Chloe Ninette Thomson, adopted her stage name in honor of her father, James Thomson, who passed away in 2008.

#4 English-American Actress Hayley Atwell, 44 Known for her dynamic screen presence, Hayley Atwell is a British American actress celebrated for anchoring period dramas and major action franchises. Atwell gained significant fame portraying Agent Peggy Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films and the Agent Carter series. She continues to captivate audiences with versatile roles, including in the Mission: Impossible series.



Little-known fact: Hayley Atwell became a vegetarian at the age of eight after watching a chef cook a live lobster on television.

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#5 American Rapper and Producer Juicy J, 51 Reflecting a tireless work ethic, American rapper and record producer Juicy J has profoundly shaped Southern hip-hop since co-founding Three 6 Mafia in 1991. He gained widespread recognition for winning an Academy Award and producing chart-topping singles. His extensive discography includes successful solo albums like Stay Trippy.



Little-known fact: As a teenager, he read numerous books and essays on the music industry, learning about marketing, publishing, and royalties.

#6 Swedish Singer-Songwriter and Producer Agnetha Fältskog, 76 Renowned for her expressive soprano, Swedish singer-songwriter and actress Agnetha Fältskog captured global hearts as a pivotal member of the iconic pop group ABBA. Her powerful vocals were central to many of the band's biggest hits, making her an enduring figure in music history. Fältskog's solo career thrived both before and after ABBA's international fame, producing several chart-topping albums and demonstrating her songwriting talent. She also starred in Swedish films during her career.



Little-known fact: At just six years old, Agnetha Fältskog wrote her very first song, titled “Två små troll” (“Two Small Trolls”).

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#7 American Singer-Songwriter and Pianist Paula Cole, 58 The expressive voice and profound songwriting of American singer-songwriter Paula Cole resonated deeply with audiences during the 1990s. She garnered a Grammy Award for Best New Artist and composed the iconic theme for Dawson’s Creek, "I Don't Want to Wait." Her recent album, Lo, showcases her continued artistic evolution.



Little-known fact: Before her solo success, Paula Cole was invited to perform on Peter Gabriel's Secret World Tour, joining with only one rehearsal.

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#8 American Guitarist and Songwriter Mike Mccready, 60 An American musician and songwriter, Michael David McCready is best known as the lead guitarist and a founding member of the grunge band Pearl Jam. He has delivered iconic solos on hit songs such as “Alive” and “Jeremy.” McCready was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017 with Pearl Jam.



Little-known fact: Before focusing on guitar, a young Michael McCready frequently played bongo drums, influenced by his parents’ love for Jimi Hendrix and Santana.

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#9 Canadian Singer-Songwriter Daniel Caesar, 31 Reflecting a blend of gospel roots and modern R&B, Canadian singer-songwriter Daniel Caesar crafts deeply emotive music. He achieved a Grammy Award for “Best Part” and contributed to Justin Bieber’s hit single “Peaches.”

Caesar’s soulful voice and poignant lyrics have captivated audiences globally.



Little-known fact: He was briefly homeless in Toronto after being expelled from high school at age 16.

#10 American Actor Mitch Pileggi, 74 Known for his commanding presence, American actor Mitch Pileggi has built a prolific career across television and film. He is best recognized for his iconic portrayal of FBI Assistant Director Walter Skinner on The X-Files and for significant roles in Supernatural and Sons of Anarchy.



Pileggi's work often involves portraying figures of authority or complex antagonists, solidifying his versatile appeal to audiences.



Little-known fact: Before his acting career, Mitch Pileggi worked as a defense contractor in Iran, fleeing the country during the 1979 revolution.

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