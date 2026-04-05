Who Is Juicy J? Juicy J is an American rapper and record producer, renowned for his distinct crunk style. His influential contributions have shaped Southern hip-hop, marked by energetic delivery and sharp production. His breakout moment arrived in 2006 when he, as part of Three 6 Mafia, won an Academy Award for Best Original Song for “It’s Hard out Here for a Pimp.” This historic win brought mainstream recognition to the Memphis-based group.

Full Name Juicy J Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $20 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Northside High School Mother Shirley Houston Siblings Project Pat, two sisters Kids Kamai Houston, one son

Early Life and Education A working-class household in Memphis, Tennessee, shaped Jordan Michael Houston III, where his father was a traveling Pentecostal preacher and his mother, Shirley Houston, worked as a librarian. This environment fostered an early interest in the music industry, with Houston consuming books on marketing and royalties. He attended Northside High School in Memphis, beginning to explore his lyrical talents and writing early rap songs by the eleventh grade, although he eventually left to fully pursue his burgeoning music career.

Notable Relationships Currently married to Regina Perera, Juicy J has maintained a relatively private personal life. The couple tied the knot in July 2016. Houston shares two children with Perera, a daughter named Kamai Houston born in 2018, and a son born in 2020.

Career Highlights Juicy J co-founded the Southern hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia in 1991, releasing influential albums like Mystic Stylez and Most Known Unknown. The group achieved mainstream success, notably with their 2005 single “Stay Fly,” which peaked at number 13 on the Billboard Hot 100. His solo career gained momentum with his 2013 major-label debut album Stay Trippy, featuring the platinum-certified hit single “Bandz a Make Her Dance.” He also joined Wiz Khalifa’s Taylor Gang Entertainment as a recording artist and A&R representative. Juicy J, along with other Three 6 Mafia members, made history in 2006 by winning an Academy Award for Best Original Song for “It’s Hard out Here for a Pimp.” He also earned a Grammy Award nomination for his feature on Katy Perry’s number-one single “Dark Horse.”