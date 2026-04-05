Who Is Hayley Atwell? Hayley Elizabeth Atwell is a British American actress celebrated for her versatile performances across film and television. Her work often blends classical elegance with a compelling modern strength. Her breakout moment came playing Agent Peggy Carter in Captain America: The First Avenger, a role that solidified her place in global pop culture and led to her own television series, Agent Carter.

Full Name Hayley Elizabeth Atwell Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $5 million Nationality British American Ethnicity White, Native American, Irish Education Guildhall School of Music and Drama Father Grant Atwell Mother Allison Cain Kids One Child

Early Life and Education Hayley Elizabeth Atwell was born in London to an English mother, Allison Cain, and an American father, Grant Atwell, a photographer from Kansas City, Missouri. Her parents divorced when she was two, and she spent summers in Missouri with her father. After attending Sion-Manning Roman Catholic Girls’ School and London Oratory School, she chose acting, eventually graduating from the Guildhall School of Music and Drama with a Bachelor of Arts in Acting in 2005.

Notable Relationships Hayley Atwell is married to music producer Ned Wolfgang Kelly, with whom she became engaged in April 2023. Prior to their marriage, she had been linked to Evan Jones and writer Gabriel Bisset-Smith. Atwell welcomed their child in 2024, and the family resides in southwest London.

Career Highlights Hayley Atwell achieved widespread recognition for her iconic portrayal of Agent Peggy Carter across the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with Captain America: The First Avenger. She reprised the role in multiple films and the popular Agent Carter television series. Beyond her superhero work, Atwell has expanded into major action franchises, notably taking a leading role in the Mission: Impossible series, including Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning. She also has a distinguished career in acclaimed stage productions.