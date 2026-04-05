Who Is Daniel Caesar? Daniel Caesar is a Canadian singer and songwriter, known for his distinctive soulful R&B sound. His introspective lyrics often explore themes of faith and love. He rose to prominence with his 2016 single “Get You,” featuring Kali Uchis. This breakout track quickly garnered millions of streams, establishing his presence in the music industry.

Full Name Daniel Caesar Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $4 million Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Bajan and Jamaican Education Kingsway College Father Norwill Simmonds Mother Hollace Burnett-Simmonds

Early Life and Education Growing up in Oshawa, Ontario, Ashton Dumar Norwill Simmonds, known as Daniel Caesar, was immersed in a strict Seventh-day Adventist household. His father, Norwill Simmonds, a gospel singer, instilled a deep musicality early on. He attended Kingsway College, a private Christian school where he developed his nascent interest in various music genres. After expulsion at age sixteen, Caesar left home to pursue his artistic aspirations, experiencing a period of homelessness in Toronto.

Notable Relationships Daniel Caesar is currently single, preferring to keep his personal life out of the public eye. He has maintained a private approach to past romances throughout his rise in the music industry. The Canadian singer has no children, and his focus remains squarely on his creative projects and musical evolution. He has not publicly confirmed any relationships in recent years.

Career Highlights Daniel Caesar’s 2017 debut album, Freudian, quickly garnered widespread critical acclaim and two Grammy nominations. He secured a Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance for his popular song “Best Part” in 2019. His career notably expanded with the 2021 feature on Justin Bieber’s chart-topping single “Peaches,” earning four Grammy nominations. Caesar’s 2023 album, Never Enough, further explored genre boundaries and collected a Juno Award.