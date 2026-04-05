Pharrell Williams: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Pharrell Williams
April 5, 1973
Virginia Beach, Virginia, US
53 Years Old
Aries
Who Is Pharrell Williams?
Pharrell Lanscilo Williams is an American musician and fashion designer, celebrated for his innovative musical productions and distinctive style. He consistently reshapes pop culture with his creative vision.
His breakout arrived with the 2013 global sensation “Happy,” which topped charts worldwide and became one of the best-selling singles of all time. Williams frequently sports bold, statement-making eyewear.
|Full Name
|Pharrell Lanscilo Williams
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|5 feet 9 inches (175 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married
|Net Worth
|$250 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African American
|Education
|Princess Anne High School
|Father
|Pharoah Williams
|Mother
|Carolyn Williams
|Siblings
|Psolomon Williams, Cato Williams
|Kids
|Rocket Ayer Williams, Triplets
Early Life and Education
Family life in Virginia Beach, Virginia, shaped Pharrell Williams, the eldest of three sons to teacher Carolyn and handyman Pharoah Williams. His home fostered an early appreciation for music and creativity.
He attended Princess Anne High School where he met future music partner Chad Hugo, forming a bond over drums and saxophone in summer band camp. Williams later attended Northwestern University before dedicating himself to music full-time.
Notable Relationships
Pharrell Williams is currently married to model and fashion designer Helen Lasichanh. Their relationship became public in the mid-2000s, leading to their marriage in October 2013 in Miami, Florida.
Williams and Lasichanh share four children: son Rocket Ayer Williams, born in 2008, and triplets who arrived in January 2017; their names remain private.
Career Highlights
Pharrell Williams’s production work with The Neptunes yielded numerous chart-topping hits, including Nelly’s “Hot in Herre” and Justin Timberlake’s “Rock Your Body.” His collaboration on Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky” was also a massive success.
He expanded his ventures into fashion, co-founding streetwear brands Billionaire Boys Club and Ice Cream, influencing contemporary style significantly. In 2023, he was named creative director of Louis Vuitton Men’s.
To date, Williams has collected 13 Grammy Awards and is a two-time Academy Award nominee, cementing his status as a fixture in modern pop culture.
Signature Quote
“Happiness is the new black, you know what I’m saying?”
See Also
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