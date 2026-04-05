Who Is Paula Cole? Paula Dorothy Cole is an American singer and songwriter known for her expressive vocals and introspective lyrical style. Her music often explores complex emotional landscapes with raw honesty. She first gained widespread recognition for her performances on Peter Gabriel’s 1993–1994 Secret World Tour. This exposure set the stage for her solo career to flourish, captivating audiences globally.

Full Name Paula Dorothy Cole Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Married To David Net Worth $1.5 Million Nationality American Ethnicity Irish, Italian, And Polish American Education Rockport High School, Berklee College Of Music Father Jim Cole Mother Stephanie Cole Siblings Irene Cole Kids Sky Hakmoun, Eva James, Faolán

Early Life and Education A strong family bond shaped Paula Dorothy Cole’s early life in Rockport, Massachusetts, where her mother, Stephanie Cole, taught art and her father, Jim Cole, was a biology professor and polka bassist. Her older sister, Irene Cole, played piano, fostering a musical environment. Cole honed her talents at Rockport High School, serving as class president and appearing in theater productions. She later attended Berklee College of Music in Boston, studying jazz singing before embarking on her songwriting career.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Paula Cole’s journey, including her marriage to Moroccan musician Hassan Hakmoun from 2002 to 2007. More recently, she married David, with whom she has built a blended family. Cole shares a daughter, Sky Hakmoun, with her former husband Hassan Hakmoun. She also embraces her stepdaughter Eva James and stepson Faolán, children with her current husband David.

Career Highlights Paula Cole’s pivotal album This Fire delivered massive global success, spawning hit singles like “Where Have All the Cowboys Gone?” and “I Don’t Want to Wait.” The record achieved multi-Platinum sales and secured her place in 1990s pop culture. Beyond her commercial triumph, Cole achieved significant critical recognition, winning the Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 1998. That same year, she made history as the first woman to receive a solo nomination for Producer of the Year.