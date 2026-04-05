Who Is Mike McCready? Michael David McCready is an American musician recognized for his dynamic and blues-infused guitar playing. He is a founding member and the lead guitarist of the iconic rock band Pearl Jam. His distinctive solos and energetic stage presence have become a hallmark of the grunge era. His breakout moment arrived with Pearl Jam’s debut album, Ten, in 1991, which became a multi-platinum success. The album’s hit singles, like “Alive” and “Jeremy,” featured his compelling guitar work that captivated a global audience.

Full Name Michael David McCready Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $75 million Nationality American Ethnicity Finnish, German, English, Scots-Irish, Scottish, Welsh, Norwegian, Dutch, French, Powhatan Native American Education Roosevelt High School Father Roy McCready Mother Louise McCready Kids Three children

Early Life and Education His family moved to Seattle shortly after his birth in Pensacola, Florida. Michael McCready grew up immersed in music, with his parents introducing him to artists like Jimi Hendrix and Santana. He formed his first band, Warrior, in eighth grade while attending Roosevelt High School, eventually renaming it Shadow. McCready’s early passion for guitar laid the groundwork for his future in rock.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked the personal life of Michael McCready, who is married to Ashley O’Connor. The couple has been together for a significant period. McCready and O’Connor share three children and reside in Seattle. She has also supported him at various public events and fundraisers.

Career Highlights Pearl Jam’s albums, including the Diamond-certified Ten and multi-platinum Vs., showcase Michael McCready’s defining guitar work. His solos on tracks like “Alive” and “Yellow Ledbetter” are considered among rock’s greatest. Beyond Pearl Jam, McCready co-founded Hockeytalkter Records, a vinyl record label specializing in limited edition singles. He also contributes original scores to film and television projects. In 2017, McCready was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a key member of Pearl Jam, solidifying his legacy.