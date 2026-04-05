Who Is Lily James? Lily James is an English actress known for embodying characters with both classic grace and fierce independence. Her performances often blend emotional depth with a captivating screen presence. Her breakout arrived with the fantasy film Cinderella in 2015, where she took on the titular role and captivated audiences globally. This success cemented her status as a leading actress.

Full Name Lily James Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $9 million Nationality British Education Tring Park School for the Performing Arts, Guildhall School of Music & Drama Father James Thomson Mother Ninette Mantle

Early Life and Education A talent for performance ran in Lily James’ family, as both her parents, Ninette Mantle and James Thomson, were actors, alongside her American paternal grandmother, Helen Horton. She attended Tring Park School for the Performing Arts before graduating from London’s Guildhall School of Music & Drama in 2010.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Lily James’s personal life, including a long-term relationship with actor Matt Smith from 2014 to 2019. She was later linked to musician Michael Shuman, a relationship that concluded in 2023. James has no children and, as of April 2026, is currently single.

Career Highlights Lily James achieved a significant breakthrough with her lead role in Disney’s live-action Cinderella in 2015, following her earlier supporting role in the acclaimed television series Downton Abbey. She further showcased her versatility in films such as Baby Driver and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. Her critically acclaimed portrayal of Pamela Anderson in the 2022 miniseries Pam & Tommy earned her Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy Award nominations, expanding her dramatic range. Beyond acting, James also serves as a global ambassador for the Natural Diamond Council.