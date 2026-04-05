Who Is Mitch Pileggi? Mitch Pileggi is an American actor widely recognized for his authoritative and intense character portrayals. His enduring presence in genre television has solidified his reputation. He achieved widespread recognition for his iconic role as FBI Assistant Director Walter Skinner on The X-Files. This complex character quickly became an integral part of the show’s lasting appeal.

Full Name Mitchell Craig Pileggi Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity Italian American, White Education Marshall American High School, Fullerton College, University of Maryland branch, University of Texas at Austin Father Vito Pileggi Mother Maxine Pileggi Kids Sawyer Pileggi

Early Life and Education Mitch Pileggi was born in Portland, Oregon, the son of Maxine, a homemaker, and Vito Pileggi, a defense contractor. His family moved frequently due to his father’s occupation, living in various places including Turkey during his adolescence. He attended Marshall American High School in Ankara, Turkey, where he first discovered an interest in musical theater. Pileggi later pursued a business degree at the University of Texas at Austin, also attending Fullerton College and the University of Maryland branch in Munich, Germany.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc has characterized Mitch Pileggi’s personal life, marked by his enduring marriage to actress Arlene Warren. The couple wed on New Year’s Day in 1997, after being introduced by David Duchovny on The X-Files set where Warren was Gillian Anderson’s stand-in. Pileggi and Warren share a daughter, Sawyer Pileggi, born in May 1998. He was previously married to Debbie Andrews from 1978 to 1983.

Career Highlights Mitch Pileggi’s career breakthrough arrived with his pivotal role as FBI Assistant Director Walter Skinner on The X-Files. This character, initially recurring, became a series regular and an essential component of the acclaimed science fiction drama. He has since achieved serial success in numerous popular television series, including Colonel Steven Caldwell on Stargate Atlantis, Ernest Darby in Sons of Anarchy, and Bonham Walker in the CW series Walker. Pileggi also appeared in the film adaptations of The X-Files.