Celebrity divorce rates are famously higher than those of the general public. But what about their friendships? While growing up in the spotlight gives stars plenty to bond over, the same circumstances that initially brought them together can sometimes lead to their fallout.

From two stars vying for the same role to arguments over befriending an industry rival, some celebrity friendships are far from stable.

In other cases, feuds aren’t industry-related at all. Instead, they’re caused by an unfortunate force that strains many friendships: people changing over time and becoming affected by habits or behaviors that previously went unnoticed or didn’t bother them as much.

Below, let’s take a look at 12 celebrity best friend duos who drifted apart over time and the reasons behind their messy breakups.