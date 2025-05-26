Carter Reum’s Fortune Grows Quietly While M13 Ventures Skyrockets Past $1.3 Billion

ADVERTISEMENT

Carter Reum was mainly known as Paris Hilton’s husband a few years ago. But while the spotlight focused on her, he was quietly building something big.

Today, Reum is a major player in the startup world, an investor, founder, and strategist behind some of the decade’s biggest brand names, such as Lyft, Pinterest, and SpaceX.

His low-key approach contrasts sharply with Hilton’s fame-first image, but make no mistake: he’s on a serious financial climb.

Why Carter Reum’s Net Worth Is So Hard to Pin Down in 2025

Share icon Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Estimating Carter Reum’s net worth isn’t straightforward, especially given the nature of his income. As a venture capitalist, much of his wealth is tied up in private deals, startup equity, and fluctuating market valuations.

Unlike celebrities with fixed salaries or public earnings, Reum’s fortune depends heavily on timing: exits, acquisitions, and how his fund’s portfolio performs. Details about his assets, including any prenup with Hilton or past liquidity events, are also private.

As of 2025, public estimates range from $20 million (per Celebrity Net Worth) to $40 million. While the exact number is unclear, Reum’s business track record tells a success story.

How Carter Reum Made His Fortune

Carter Reum came from a strong business background. His father, Robert Reum, was the president and CEO of Amsted Industries, a Forbes-listed industrial giant valued at $4.7 billion.

After graduating from Columbia University in 2003, Carter passed on joining the family business. Instead, he took a job at Goldman Sachs. But it wasn’t long before he left the corporate world to launch his first startup: VEEV Spirits.

Together with his brother, Courtney, Reum tapped into a growing demand for health-forward alcohol. They created vodka and cocktail products with ingredients like açaí, acerola cherry, and prickly pear.

Within three years, Inc. Magazine named VEEV one of the 250 fastest-growing companies in the US, and annual sales eventually surpassed $10 million.

In 2016, the brothers sold the company for $70 million, reportedly earning more than seven times its revenue (per Built to Sell). That success laid the foundation for their next venture: M13.

Founded with its capital, M13 Ventures quickly made a name for itself by backing breakout startups like Lyft, Ring, Pinterest, SpaceX, and ClassPass. These bets paid off for the firm and its investors.

According to Tracxn, M13 has funded over 87 companies, including three unicorns, 1 IPO, and eight acquisitions. While its first fund raised $98 million, M13 now manages over $1.3 billion in assets (per Refresh Miami).

Reum still owns M13, but the fund isn’t his only income stream. He’s also a public speaker and co-author of the “Shortcut Your Startup: Ten Ways to Speed Up Entrepreneurial Success” book he wrote with his brother.

Carter Reum’s and Paris Hilton’s Net-Worth Dynamics

Carter Reum is far more recognizable today than just five years ago, and much of that visibility comes from his marriage to Paris Hilton.

When the couple tied the knot in November 2021, Reum was already a multimillionaire. But Hilton’s estimated $300 million net worth put her in a different financial league, prompting plenty of speculation about how they’d handle their wealth as a couple.

Unsurprisingly, fans assumed a prenup was in place. However, Hilton and Reum have never publicly discussed financial agreements or how their marriage may have impacted their fortunes.

The same silence surrounds their shared assets. It’s unclear who paid for their lavish wedding or their $8.4 million Malibu oceanfront home.

That property was later destroyed in the Los Angeles wildfires, and the couple now live in a 14,000-square-foot mansion in Beverly Park. Business Insider says they don’t own the home, but rent it for $160,000 monthly.

From Philanthropy to Parenting: How the Hilton-Reums Use Their Wealth

Carter Reum and Paris Hilton have the means to live extravagantly, and they often do. But unlike many high-profile couples, their spending habits blend philanthropy, personal investments, and occasional over-the-top flair.

While Hilton’s fortune partly comes from inheritance, a large share was earned through her ventures—reality shows, a fragrance empire, brand partnerships, and her entertainment company (The USA Leaders).

Reum, who built his wealth independently, shares her business-minded approach to money. Together, they’ve directed significant funds toward philanthropy and startups.

In March 2025, the couple pledged $25,000 to support 50 women-owned businesses affected by the Eaton Fires (CBS News).

Hilton’s name often headlines the Hilton Foundation and 11:11 Media, but Reum is financially and publicly involved, regularly championing their causes on social media.

Share icon Image credits: Cindy Ord/VF25/Getty Images

They also invest in art and NFTs. Reum serves on the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) board, where Hilton recently launched an initiative supporting digital art by female creators (The Art Newspaper).

While Hilton has embraced NFTs, Reum told The Information his interest lies “in the love of the art, not the economic benefit.”

On the business side, Reum is an active investor. Signal NFX states he has between $4 million and $7 million across 48 investments.

His top ventures include W Labs, The Cumulus Coffee Company, and Allocate. He’s also an angel investor in cleantech startups, health ventures, and consumer internet companies.

Of course, some of their wealth goes to family life. Reum and Hilton reportedly spent over $1 million on their son Phoenix’s nursery, “expensive and over-the-top with touches of gold,” according to Life & Style, but still “classy.”

From designer wardrobes to elaborate birthday parties, the Hilton-Reum children are cherished, and, by Hilton’s admission, a little spoiled.

How Carter Reum’s Net Worth Compares to Other Power Couples

Reum and Hilton’s financial dynamic isn’t unique. Several other celebrity couples share similar wealth gaps between their wives and husbands.

When they married in 2017, tennis icon Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian had vastly different net worths. While Ohanian has steadily built his wealth to $150 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), Williams is still ahead with an estimated $300 million.

The same is true for actress Sofia Vergara and her ex-husband Joe Manganiello. Vergara’s $180 million fortune dwarfed Manganiello’s $40 million.

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren had an even wider gap: Business Insider reports Alba is worth over $200 million, while Warren’s net worth is just $20 million. Although the couple recently filed for divorce, US Weekly reports the decision had nothing to do with finances.

How Paris Hilton’s Success May Be Fueling Carter Reum’s Next Big Payday

Share icon Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The gap between Reum and Hilton’s fortunes doesn’t seem to matter much, if anything. Reum credits his wife’s success for helping accelerate his own.

In a 2023 interview with Fortune, he said, “When you think about investing in spaces, like the creator economy, I get to see the world through the eyes of arguably the one that created the whole creator game.”

He also emphasized the impact of their relationship beyond finances: “Finding that life partner who’s going to be a teammate and who’s going to make you the best version of yourself while you make them the best version of themselves is… the most important decision all of us are going to make.”

If Reum’s instincts are correct, his next financial leap may be driven by deal-making and having the right partner beside him.

FAQ

How many children does Carter Reum have?

Carter Reum has three children. In 2013, reality star Laura Bellizzi gave birth to his first daughter, Evie; the two aren’t close, but Reum provides financial support (per Page Six).

Reum is also the father of two children with his wife, Paris Hilton. Phoenix Barron Hilton-Reum and London Marilyn Hilton-Reum were born via surrogate in 2023.

How did Carter Reum meet Paris Hilton?

Carter Reum and Paris Hilton first met through mutual friends over two decades ago, but their relationship didn’t take off until much later. The two reconnected on Thanksgiving in 2019 at a gathering hosted by Reum’s sister, Halle Hammond.

As Hilton told People, “[Reum’s sister Halle Hammond] invited us to Thanksgiving, and we just had this incredible chemistry. We had our first date and haven’t spent a night apart since.”