Did you know that Angelina Jolie is a skilled knife-thrower and pilot? Or that Snoop Dogg is a certified football coach? Or that Elliot Page is a talented juggler?

When it comes to celebrities, we only see them in their public roles as actors, singers, or models. But behind the scenes, many stars have a wealth of hidden talents that they, unfortunately, don’t get to showcase on the red carpet or in their professional work that often. From athletic abilities, crazy feats, and artistic pursuits, we found that tons of the most talented celebrities have more than good looks, fame, and charisma up their sleeves. It’s always surprising and delightful to discover that our favorite stars have secret talents.

Get ready to be amazed as we reveal the cool hidden talents of some of showbiz’s biggest stars — because who doesn’t love a little behind-the-scenes insight into their lives? From famous actors who can also sing and dance to supermodels who can play multiple instruments, plenty of celebrities with hidden talents have proven that they’re not just one-trick ponies. 

So sit back and get ready to be impressed by these celebrities’ secret talents. You won’t believe the skills and abilities they have kept under wraps!

Nick Offerman - Woodworking

Nick Offerman - Woodworking

Kookamunga
Kookamunga
Wow, didn't know this. Here's a canoe he made. Impressive.

Tom Cruise - Fencing

Tom Cruise - Fencing

Eminem - Comics Drawing

Eminem - Comics Drawing

Vin Diesel - Developing Video Games

Vin Diesel - Developing Video Games

Steve Martin - Gifted Banjo And Piano Player

Steve Martin - Gifted Banjo And Piano Player

Harrison Ford - Licensed Plane And Helicopter Pilot

Harrison Ford - Licensed Plane And Helicopter Pilot

Vanilla Ice - Master Jet Skiier

Vanilla Ice - Master Jet Skiier

Aaron Paul - Dog Whisperer

Aaron Paul - Dog Whisperer

Keanu Reeves - Awarded Hockey Player

Keanu Reeves - Awarded Hockey Player

Christina Hendricks - Very Talented Accordion Player

Christina Hendricks - Very Talented Accordion Player

Margot Robbie - Tattoo Artist

Margot Robbie - Tattoo Artist

Ed O’neill - Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Ed O'neill - Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Angelina Jolie - Master Knife-Thrower And A Skilled Pilot

Angelina Jolie - Master Knife-Thrower And A Skilled Pilot

Conan O’Brien - Tap Dancing

Conan O'Brien - Tap Dancing

Heidi Klum - Yodeling

Heidi Klum - Yodeling

Jessica Chastain - Sign Language

Jessica Chastain - Sign Language

Bruce Willis - Playing Harmonica

Bruce Willis - Playing Harmonica

Christopher Walken - Lion Tamer

Christopher Walken - Lion Tamer

Beyonce - Connect 4 Champion

Beyonce - Connect 4 Champion

Johnny Cash - Military Code-Breaker

Johnny Cash - Military Code-Breaker

Chris Evans - Playing The Piano

Chris Evans - Playing The Piano

Dwayne Johnson - Playing Ukulele

Dwayne Johnson - Playing Ukulele

Amanda Seyfried - Incredible Singer And She Loves To Knit And Crochet

Amanda Seyfried - Incredible Singer And She Loves To Knit And Crochet

Neil Patrick Harris - He’s A Magician

Neil Patrick Harris - He's A Magician

Rachel Weisz - Riding The Unicycle

Rachel Weisz - Riding The Unicycle

Jamie Lee Curtis - She Created A Special Diaper With A Moisture-Proof Pocket That Contains Wet Wipes

Jamie Lee Curtis - She Created A Special Diaper With A Moisture-Proof Pocket That Contains Wet Wipes

Jack White - Upholsterer

Jack White - Upholsterer

Pierce Brosnan - Fire Eating

Pierce Brosnan - Fire Eating

Jennifer Lawrence - Mime

Jennifer Lawrence - Mime

Mark Ruffalo - Unicyclist

Mark Ruffalo - Unicyclist

Bob Barker - Black Belt Karate Ninja

Bob Barker - Black Belt Karate Ninja

Emma Roberts - Master Cry-Baby

Emma Roberts - Master Cry-Baby

Bob Dylan - Iron Sculptor

Bob Dylan - Iron Sculptor

Kesha - Teeth Crafter

Kesha - Teeth Crafter

Bradley Cooper - Fluent In French

Bradley Cooper - Fluent In French

Steve Carell - Talented Ice Hockey Player

Steve Carell - Talented Ice Hockey Player

Mike Rowe - Former Professional Opera Singer

Mike Rowe - Former Professional Opera Singer

Chris Paul - Bowling

Chris Paul - Bowling

John Travolta - Qualified To Be A Commercial Pilot

John Travolta - Qualified To Be A Commercial Pilot

Taylor Lautner - Karate

Taylor Lautner - Karate

Tom Holland - Ballet Dance And Acrobat

Tom Holland - Ballet Dance And Acrobat

Andrew Garfield - Gymnastics

Andrew Garfield - Gymnastics

Sydney Sweeney - Accomplished Car Mechanic

Sydney Sweeney - Accomplished Car Mechanic

Terry Crews - Drawing

Terry Crews - Drawing

Billie Eilish - Crocheting

Billie Eilish - Crocheting

Zac Efron - Pole Dancing

Zac Efron - Pole Dancing

Gerard Way - Comics Writing

Gerard Way - Comics Writing

Matthew Perry - Tennis

Matthew Perry - Tennis

Viggo Mortensen - Painting

Viggo Mortensen - Painting

Jennifer Garner - Plays Saxophone And Spoons, And Also Enjoys Clogging And Folk Dancing

Jennifer Garner - Plays Saxophone And Spoons, And Also Enjoys Clogging And Folk Dancing

Halle Berry - Playing Flute And She Has Joined Cheerleading Team And A School Newspaper When She Was At School

Halle Berry - Playing Flute And She Has Joined Cheerleading Team And A School Newspaper When She Was At School

Geena Davis - Archery

Geena Davis - Archery

Snoop Dogg - American Football Coach

Snoop Dogg - American Football Coach

Colin Farrell - Line Dancer

Colin Farrell - Line Dancer

Justin Bieber - Rubik’s Cube, And It Takes Him Less Than Two Minutes To Solve It

Justin Bieber - Rubik's Cube, And It Takes Him Less Than Two Minutes To Solve It

WindySwede
WindySwede
I can't solve it, but 2 min? com on that's really slow not really a talent i think! 3 sec here https://youtu.be/9stVl92b0-U

Susan Sarandon - Table Tennis

Susan Sarandon - Table Tennis

Mike Tyson - Raising And Racing Pigeons

Mike Tyson - Raising And Racing Pigeons

Elliot Page - Juggler

Elliot Page - Juggler

Taylor Swift - Jam And Jelly Maker

Taylor Swift - Jam And Jelly Maker

Kaley Cuoco - Equestrian

Kaley Cuoco - Equestrian

Demi Lovato - Circus-Like Flexibility

Demi Lovato - Circus-Like Flexibility

Lucy Liu - Painting

Lucy Liu - Painting

Joni Mitchell - Visual Artist

Joni Mitchell - Visual Artist

Julia Roberts - Knitting

Julia Roberts - Knitting

Keira Knightley - Playing Her Teeth Like A Musical Instrument Using Only Her Fingers

Keira Knightley - Playing Her Teeth Like A Musical Instrument Using Only Her Fingers

Sandra Bullock - Linguist

Sandra Bullock - Linguist

Harry Styles - Knitting

Harry Styles - Knitting

Leslie Mann - Unicycling

Leslie Mann - Unicycling

Jessie J - Can Sing With Her Mouth Closed

Jessie J - Can Sing With Her Mouth Closed

Dakota Johnson - She Can Fit Things In The Gap Between Her Two Front Teeth

Dakota Johnson - She Can Fit Things In The Gap Between Her Two Front Teeth

Ronnie Wood - Painting

Ronnie Wood - Painting

Patrick Dempsey - Race Car Driver

Patrick Dempsey - Race Car Driver

Steve Buscemi - Juggling

Steve Buscemi - Juggling

James Mcavoy - Unicycle Riding

James Mcavoy - Unicycle Riding

Emma Stone - Pogo Jumping

Emma Stone - Pogo Jumping

Cara Delevingne - Beatbox, Singing And Rapping

Cara Delevingne - Beatbox, Singing And Rapping

Jason Lee - Skateboarding

Jason Lee -

Nicole Richie - Figure Skating

Nicole Richie - Figure Skating

Diane Keaton - Home Design And Decorating

Diane Keaton - Home Design And Decorating

Lady Gaga - Cooking

Lady Gaga - Cooking

Charlize Theron - Ballet

Charlize Theron - Ballet

Kate Beckinsale - Writing

Kate Beckinsale - Writing

Kristen Stewart - Juggling

Kristen Stewart - Juggling

Kourtney Kardashian - Skilled With The Sewing Machine