86 Celebrities You Had No Idea Have Hidden Talents
Did you know that Angelina Jolie is a skilled knife-thrower and pilot? Or that Snoop Dogg is a certified football coach? Or that Elliot Page is a talented juggler?
When it comes to celebrities, we only see them in their public roles as actors, singers, or models. But behind the scenes, many stars have a wealth of hidden talents that they, unfortunately, don’t get to showcase on the red carpet or in their professional work that often. From athletic abilities, crazy feats, and artistic pursuits, we found that tons of the most talented celebrities have more than good looks, fame, and charisma up their sleeves. It’s always surprising and delightful to discover that our favorite stars have secret talents.
Get ready to be amazed as we reveal the cool hidden talents of some of showbiz’s biggest stars — because who doesn’t love a little behind-the-scenes insight into their lives? From famous actors who can also sing and dance to supermodels who can play multiple instruments, plenty of celebrities with hidden talents have proven that they’re not just one-trick ponies.
So sit back and get ready to be impressed by these celebrities’ secret talents. You won’t believe the skills and abilities they have kept under wraps!
This post may include affiliate links.
Nick Offerman - Woodworking
Wow, didn't know this. Here's a canoe he made. Impressive. nicks-cano...4815ec.jpg
Tom Cruise - Fencing
Eminem - Comics Drawing
Vin Diesel - Developing Video Games
Steve Martin - Gifted Banjo And Piano Player
Here he is in 1977 with his beloved banjo. hot-steve-...c9c679.jpg
Harrison Ford - Licensed Plane And Helicopter Pilot
Vanilla Ice - Master Jet Skiier
Aaron Paul - Dog Whisperer
Keanu Reeves - Awarded Hockey Player
Christina Hendricks - Very Talented Accordion Player
Margot Robbie - Tattoo Artist
Ed O’neill - Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Angelina Jolie - Master Knife-Thrower And A Skilled Pilot
Conan O’Brien - Tap Dancing
Heidi Klum - Yodeling
Jessica Chastain - Sign Language
Bruce Willis - Playing Harmonica
Christopher Walken - Lion Tamer
Beyonce - Connect 4 Champion
Johnny Cash - Military Code-Breaker
Chris Evans - Playing The Piano
Dwayne Johnson - Playing Ukulele
Amanda Seyfried - Incredible Singer And She Loves To Knit And Crochet
Neil Patrick Harris - He’s A Magician
Rachel Weisz - Riding The Unicycle
Jamie Lee Curtis - She Created A Special Diaper With A Moisture-Proof Pocket That Contains Wet Wipes
Jack White - Upholsterer
Pierce Brosnan - Fire Eating
Jennifer Lawrence - Mime
Mark Ruffalo - Unicyclist
Bob Barker - Black Belt Karate Ninja
Bob Dylan - Iron Sculptor
Kesha - Teeth Crafter
Bradley Cooper - Fluent In French
Steve Carell - Talented Ice Hockey Player
Mike Rowe - Former Professional Opera Singer
Chris Paul - Bowling
John Travolta - Qualified To Be A Commercial Pilot
Taylor Lautner - Karate
Tom Holland - Ballet Dance And Acrobat
Andrew Garfield - Gymnastics
Sydney Sweeney - Accomplished Car Mechanic
Terry Crews - Drawing
Billie Eilish - Crocheting
Zac Efron - Pole Dancing
Gerard Way - Comics Writing
Matthew Perry - Tennis
Viggo Mortensen - Painting
Jennifer Garner - Plays Saxophone And Spoons, And Also Enjoys Clogging And Folk Dancing
Halle Berry - Playing Flute And She Has Joined Cheerleading Team And A School Newspaper When She Was At School
Geena Davis - Archery
Snoop Dogg - American Football Coach
Colin Farrell - Line Dancer
Justin Bieber - Rubik’s Cube, And It Takes Him Less Than Two Minutes To Solve It
I can't solve it, but 2 min? com on that's really slow not really a talent i think! 3 sec here https://youtu.be/9stVl92b0-U