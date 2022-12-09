Celebrities are our new royals. Extravagant, secretive, dramatic, with a whole PR team behind them, and influence over millions of fans all around the globe. It's not surprising to see carefully curated posts with cleverly placed brand deals on celebs' socials, but what are they really like? We sometimes get a glimpse into the personal lives of the famous, thanks to paparazzi pics, leaked info, or them just giving it up themselves. We can hate them, we can love them, but we will watch them.

We've already learned about famous people who are jerks, or just plainly disappointing in real life, but Reddit user AccomplishedDrag7526 wanted to know if there are celebs that nobody hates. And their post got some traction: over 16k people wanted to share their picks, with some even sharing how they met the said celebs in person. Whether we like it or not, famous people have great influence, and it's very important that they lead with a good example and speak out about society's issues, especially when it comes to shaping the youth.

For this list, Bored Panda selected the most universally loved celebs, those that have a good reputation for a reason, advocate for what they believe in, are kind and supportive, and don't make others feel like less than them. Scroll down, make sure to upvote your favorites, and if we missed a celeb that you adore, make sure to share it in the comments!

#1

38 People Share Celebs That "Nobody Hates" Keanu Reeves

Admirable_Dream_ , Governo do Estado de São Paulo Report

#2

38 People Share Celebs That "Nobody Hates" Robin Williams

Indicahhh , Eva Rinaldi Report

Helena
Helena
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

RIP you greatly missed genius

#3

38 People Share Celebs That "Nobody Hates" Julie Andrews. I actually went on tour with Julie for 2 weeks. It was one of those: “An evening with…” type things. By the first day she knew all the crews names, chatted with everyone, telling stories and asking about our lives. By the third show she was the crew Mum, making sure we were all getting enough rest and food. She literally stopped a rehearsal when our breakfast was late being delivered so we could all go and eat. And on the last show she gave us all hugs, a bottle of whisky and a hand written letter saying thank you. It’s the only time once a show ended that we were all a bit sad because we wouldn’t see her again. Beautiful woman inside and out.

never_rage_quit , John Mathew Smith Report

OCD Mom
OCD Mom
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Do a deer, a female deer ..." My parents grew up watching this movie. I grew up watching this movie. I want my kids to watch this movie at least once in their growing years.

#4

38 People Share Celebs That "Nobody Hates" David Attenborough! He's a national treasure!

Theresa2422 , John Cairns Report

#5

38 People Share Celebs That "Nobody Hates" Dolly Parton

Wooden_Painting3672 , Kristopher Harris Report

Nikki D
Nikki D
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wish she were the representative of America

#6

38 People Share Celebs That "Nobody Hates" Maggie Smith

SuvenPan , Warner Bros. Pictures Report

Marion
Marion
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She‘s just brilliant ❤️

#7

38 People Share Celebs That "Nobody Hates" Alan Rickman

raalic , Marie-Lan Nguyen Report

Marion
Marion
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He was a talented and great guy

#8

38 People Share Celebs That "Nobody Hates" Bob Ross

MightyToast79 , Bob Ross Incorporated Report

#9

38 People Share Celebs That "Nobody Hates" Betty White

Troubled_Coffee__84 , Sharon Graphics Report

#10

38 People Share Celebs That "Nobody Hates" Rowan Atkinson

nikediboi , Gerhard Heeke Report

Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who in their right mind could hate that face?

#11

38 People Share Celebs That "Nobody Hates" Sir Ian McKellen

ArdynFinn , Gage Skidmore Report

Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
45 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who would hate Gandalf?

#12

38 People Share Celebs That "Nobody Hates" Patrick Stewart

kwecl2 , David Shankbone Report

Kharyss
Kharyss
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen’s bromance is outstanding. Relationship goals!

#13

38 People Share Celebs That "Nobody Hates" Brendan Fraser, dude went through hell both physically & emotionally from back injuries & being sexually violated and is finally coming back to Hollywood. Dude is as friendly and humble as he ever was and I wish him the best.

PinaColada112 , Montclair Film Report

Helena
Helena
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We all love Brendan for his heart and his strength. I'm so glad he's back in front of the camera.

#14

38 People Share Celebs That "Nobody Hates" Steve Buscemi. He seems super nice. We trick or treat in the same neighborhood every year and he nearly always dresses up to hand out candy and is great with all the kids.

cellrdoor2 , David Shankbone Report

TotallyNOTaFox
TotallyNOTaFox
Community Member
36 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He also returned to his old fire station in NY when 9/11 happened and helped as fire fighter.

#15

38 People Share Celebs That "Nobody Hates" David Tennant

whatthadogdoin_ , Super Festivals Report

Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He seems like a genuinely nice guy, and I have never watched anything with him where he wasn't amazing. Can't wait to see him as my favourite doctor again.

#16

38 People Share Celebs That "Nobody Hates" Danny DeVito

spookyscaryskeletal , Gage Skidmore Report

Green Tree
Green Tree
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

May I offer you an egg on this trying time?

#17

38 People Share Celebs That "Nobody Hates" Michael J. Fox

Hunnidew , Pete For America Report

Helena
Helena
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Great sense of humor, and seems like a great guy.

#18

38 People Share Celebs That "Nobody Hates" Tony Hawk

I've never heard any bad s**t about him.

SuvenPan , Stig Nygaard Report

Natalie Bohrteller
Natalie Bohrteller
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow, that guy in the picture somehow looks like Tony Hawk. Has someone ever told him?

#19

38 People Share Celebs That "Nobody Hates" Hugh Jackman

Giddyup101 , Paul Cush Report

#20

38 People Share Celebs That "Nobody Hates" The late Fred Rogers. I met him when I was a young punk working in a video rental store. He was truly truly a saint. He chatted with us for a while and treated me and my metal head co worker with the same respect and love that he treated everyone on his show, and as he left told us he was proud to have such fine upstanding young men as his neighbors.

One of my favorite memories.

Double-hokuto , PopSugar Report

#21

38 People Share Celebs That "Nobody Hates" The late and great Steve Irwin

PineappleOnLasagna , Australia Zoo Pty Ltd Report

TotallyNOTaFox
TotallyNOTaFox
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

PETA hates him, they even made an ad about his death back then. I mean nobody likes them, so they didn't have anything to lose I guess?

#22

38 People Share Celebs That "Nobody Hates" 'Weird Al' Yankovic. He's the nicest guy. When I was 12, I was in the hospital with brain tumors. Al called my hospital room, sent me a care package, and invited me backstage at a few concerts that summer.

ElderCunningham , Kristine Slipson Report

Nikki D
Nikki D
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Already a HUGE fan, he is absolutely brilliant and charming. The more I read about him, the more there is to love.

#23

38 People Share Celebs That "Nobody Hates" Christina Applegate

johntaylorsbangs , Gage Skidmore Report

Jenny K Anderson
Jenny K Anderson
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She is beyond awesome in her newest show, Dead to Me. Brilliant and beautiful and ballsy!

#24

38 People Share Celebs That "Nobody Hates" Levar Burton i think. Who can hate the reading rainbow guy!

ScreamingNinja , https://www.flickr.com/photos/superfestivals/49644704573/ Report

Helena
Helena
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Between reading rainbow and star trek this guy played a large role in my childhood. He seems like a good guy, thank goodness.

#25

38 People Share Celebs That "Nobody Hates" John Candy the Canadian legend.

SuppiluliumaKush , Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. Report

#26

38 People Share Celebs That "Nobody Hates" Paul Rudd

Confident-Park-7201 , lukeford.net Report

Alditekim
Alditekim
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do you remember, when he came back home, his daughter has already aged 5 years older and they were reunited. There were tears and confusions... Ah, sorry. I mistake him for ant man

#27


Nick Offerman

Ron Swanson of Parks and recreation. The man is a quiet woodworker irl.

CdrClutch Report

Kharyss
Kharyss
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Equally as good in dramatic roles and dead pan comedy. Adaptable. Creative. Great guy!

#28

Dave Ghrol

Eric2888 Report

#29

38 People Share Celebs That "Nobody Hates" Jack Black

ineverreadit , Stefan Brending Report

#30

38 People Share Celebs That "Nobody Hates" Rick Moranis. Although he did get punched by some random. That guy probably wouldn’t have if he knew it was him.

masqueamig0s , Lauren Brown Report

Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does he still have the Shrinking Machine?

#31

Carol Burnett

ResponseBeeAble Report

#32

Dick Van Dyke

Academic_Reply9161 Report

#33

38 People Share Celebs That "Nobody Hates" Steve Carell would be my guess !

LilChaka , Montclair Film Festival Report

#34

38 People Share Celebs That "Nobody Hates" Steve Burns from Blue's Clues

MischievousHex , New America Report

#35

Henry Winkler

pauleide Report

#36

Gary Sinise.

RickJWagner Report

#37

Denzel Washington

Independent_Elk_9710 Report

#38

Elijah Wood

dinoroo Report

