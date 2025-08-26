ADVERTISEMENT

We’re used to seeing celebrities perfectly polished on the red carpet and across our social media feeds. However, a number of stars have increasingly been sharing photos without any traces of makeup, professional cameras, or flattering lighting—perhaps as an attempt to appear relatable, or perhaps because they, too, have grown tired of curating their every move and look.

Fans have welcomed these natural looks with open arms. From Gwyneth Paltrow’s makeup-free selfies to J.Lo’s “just woke up” post-bed photos, these stars are embracing their natural beauty and showing fans that confidence doesn’t always require a full glam routine.

Here are 31 stars who have stunned fans with their barefaced looks.