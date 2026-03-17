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Many of Hollywood’s biggest stars have been in the spotlight so long, it’s easy to forget how they got there.

Some achieved their dream of winning an Oscar after years of hard work and daring roles, while others are still hoping to hear their names called.

The celebrities on this list have changed hairstyles, film genres, and even romantic partners over the years, but they have kept their love for their craft intact.

Here’s what many Hollywood icons looked like at their first Academy Awards, as young, starry-eyed entertainers starting their careers, compared to their latest appearances at the 2026 awards.