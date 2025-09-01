Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Alicia Silverstone, 48, Turns Heads In Venice After Revealing Secret To Her Youthful Looks
Alicia Silverstone wearing elegant earrings and a choker, smiling and turning heads at a Venice event.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Alicia Silverstone, 48, Turns Heads In Venice After Revealing Secret To Her Youthful Looks

marinaurman Marina Urman
Entertainment News Writer
Alicia Silverstone stunned with her natural beauty at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on Sunday (August 31).

The Clueless star turned heads in a strapless black dress with a ruffled skirt that fell just above her knees.

The 48-year-old completed the elegant look with pale pink heels adorned with black bows, a diamond choker, and silver drop earrings.

Highlights
  • Alicia Silverstone, 48, stunned at Venice Film Festival in a black strapless dress.
  • The actress stars in Yorgos Lanthimos’ film 'Bugonia.'
  • Alicia recently opened up about her natural appearance, revealing that she has never had Botox or any cosmetic surgery.

Alicia is making her Venice debut for the world premiere of Yorgos Lanthimos’ film Bugonia, which also stars Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons.

    Alicia Silverstone graced the Venice Film Festival after revealing the secrets behind her youthful appearance
    Alicia Silverstone in a red dress posing elegantly indoors, showcasing her youthful appearance and radiant look.

    Image credits: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

    The ‘90s It girl, who is set to reprise her role in Clueless, recently revealed that she has chosen to embrace her natural looks and avoid surgery, Botox, or other cosmetic procedures that have become so common in Hollywood.

    Alicia credits her healthy appearance to a plant-based diet, which she says helped her overcome respiratory issues she had struggled with since childhood.

    “It changed my life. I was no longer on medication — I was on a lot of medications as a kid,” the actress explained on SiriusXM’s Sam Roberts Show.

    Alicia Silverstone wearing a black dress standing indoors by a staircase, showcasing her youthful looks in Venice.

    Image credits: aliciasilverstone / Instagram

    “I ditched my asthma inhaler, I ditched my allergy shots [and] my skin cleared up. I lost weight, I had more energy.

    “It was great to be free from all that and it was just from my food (…) If I had continued that [carnivore diet], who knows what [would have] happened to me?” she said, explaining that she initially went vegan “for the animals” before discovering the unexpected health benefits.

    Alicia described the improvement in her health as a “miracle,” adding, “I always thought it was good karma.”

    The Clueless actress opted for a black minidress featuring a ruffled skirt

    Alicia Silverstone wearing a black strapless dress, posing confidently on the red carpet in Venice.

    Image credits: Alessandro Levati / Getty Images

    A study published in the National Library of Medicine suggests a connection between plant-based diets and improved health. “Emerging evidence suggests that high-quality plant-centered diets are associated with improved respiratory health,” the study notes. It adds that a “nutritionally-rich, plant-centered diet early in adulthood may add to our arsenal of strategies to preserve lung health.”

    Discussing her decision to avoid cosmetic procedures, Alicia told Byrdie she is “certain” her diet has also contributed to her youthful looks.

    Alicia Silverstone wearing a black strapless dress and jewelry, attending an event in Venice, showcasing youthful looks.

    Image credits: Alessandro Levati / Getty Images

    Comment praising Alicia Silverstone’s youthful look and authenticity, highlighting rarity and complimenting her appearance.

    Alicia Silverstone, 48, smiling confidently outdoors, turning heads with her youthful looks in Venice.
    “I could think clearly, feel more, be present. All of a sudden, my nails got really thick and strong. My hair got really thick. My eyes got all white,” she explained.

    “This is the one thing in life that I feel so certain about. There’s so much to not be certain about, but I am so absolutely certain about this… I feel like it really works with aging well.

    “As I age, I’m aware that I don’t look like everybody else,” the star admitted. “But I don’t lose sleep over it.”

    Alicia, 48, revealed that she never had Botox or any other cosmetic procedures done

    Alicia Silverstone on the red carpet in Venice wearing a flowing white dress, showcasing her youthful looks.

    Image credits: Max Cisotti / Dave Benett / Getty Images

    Alicia Silverstone, 48, with radiant skin and youthful looks, smiling while getting makeup applied in a studio setting.

    Image credits: Jonny Marlow / byrdie / Instagram

    The mom, who has been vegan since the 1990s, said she keeps her makeup routine simple, using products that are free of animal ingredients and animal testing.

    “As I age, I’m aware that I don’t look like everybody else,” the actress admitted

    Alicia Silverstone wearing black off-shoulder dress and sunglasses, showcasing youthful looks and style in a seated pose.

    Image credits: Byrdie / Jonny Marlow

    Alicia Silverstone, 48, smiling outdoors in Venice, showcasing her youthful looks and radiant appearance.

    Alicia Silverstone, 48, turning heads in Venice, showcasing her youthful looks and radiant confidence.
    She also cooks plant-based meals for her son, Bear, whom she shares with ex-husband Christopher Jareck. “For him, having amazing fruit is like candy!” she told People last year. 

    The vegan actress has published two cookbooks: The Kind Diet and The Kind Mama.

    Alicia Silverstone smiling with youthful skin, wearing a plaid jacket and light blue nail polish in a close-up portrait.

    Image credits: Jonny Marlow / byrdie / Instagram

    Alicia was 18 years old when she starred as popular high school student Cher Horowitz in the 1995 teen comedy Clueless. The film, which also featured Paul Rudd, became a hit and launched her to global stardom.

    In 2018, she revealed that people often told her she hadn’t aged much since playing the iconic role.

    At age 18, Alicia starred as the popular high school student Cher Horowitz in the 1995 film Clueless

    Alicia Silverstone smiling outdoors wearing a black beret and red plaid jacket, showcasing youthful looks and radiant appearance.

    Image credits: aliciasilverstone / Instagram

    Alicia Silverstone in yellow plaid jacket speaking on phone, turning heads with youthful look in Venice setting.

    Image credits: aliciasilverstone / Instagram

    “It’s no accident that everyone says to me all the time that I still look like I did in Clueless,” she told RedBook at the time. “I see the difference if I eat a certain way for a day, so I choose to make more than one meal be that great meal.”

    Now, thirty years after the film’s release, Alicia is set to reprise her role as Cher in a Clueless reboot series in development at Peacock.

    “I can’t wait to step back into Cher’s skin and her fancy designer shoes that will be gently used, of course, duh, because she’s evolved,” she told Entertainment Tonight last month.

    The star and vegan activist is set to reprise her role in a Clueless reboot series

    Alicia Silverstone speaking into a microphone outdoors, showcasing youthful looks and radiant skin.

    Image credits: Mark Coggins

    “This is 2025, she’s not wearing the new stuff unless it’s sustainable or vegan. We’ll have to see how far we can go with that.”

    Before the series comes out, fans can catch Alicia in Bugonia, where she plays the mother of Teddy (Jesse Plemons), a conspiracy theorist who kidnaps a company CEO (Emma Stone) after becoming convinced she’s secretly an alien sent to destroy the planet.

    “Aging naturally is a beautiful thing,” one netizen said of Alicia’s decision to avoid plastic surgery

    Comment from Nancy Tree expressing her wish for actors to embrace aging naturally as a beautiful thing, reacting to Alicia Silverstone's youthful look.

    Comment by Diana Eggert criticizing unnatural appearance, posted with 104 likes and reactions visible.

    Comment by David Oswald discussing how celebrities often alter their appearance but sometimes look worse, sharing thoughts on beauty standards.

    Comment praising Alicia Silverstone for aging gracefully and looking youthful compared to other celebrities using Botox and fillers.

    Comment by Alexa Gold mentioning Alicia Silverstone aging gracefully, highlighting youthfulness and graceful aging.

    Comment by Katie Davison praising Alicia Silverstone's youthful appearance, noting she looks without lines and like she filmed Clueless recently.

    Comment by Joey Lynn praising Alicia Silverstone's youthful looks compared to other celebrities undergoing treatments.

    Comment from Ryan Camou praising Alicia Silverstone’s youthful appearance with a heart emoji.

    Alicia Silverstone, 48, smiling and looking youthful while walking in Venice, showcasing her secret to her youthful looks.

    Alicia Silverstone, 48, smiling outdoors in Venice, showcasing her youthful looks and natural beauty.

    Alicia Silverstone, 48, smiling and posing confidently, showcasing her youthful looks and radiant appearance.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

