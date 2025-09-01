Alicia Silverstone, 48, Turns Heads In Venice After Revealing Secret To Her Youthful Looks

ADVERTISEMENT

Alicia Silverstone stunned with her natural beauty at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on Sunday (August 31).

The Clueless star turned heads in a strapless black dress with a ruffled skirt that fell just above her knees.

The 48-year-old completed the elegant look with pale pink heels adorned with black bows, a diamond choker, and silver drop earrings.

The actress stars in Yorgos Lanthimos’ film 'Bugonia.'

Alicia recently opened up about her natural appearance, revealing that she has never had Botox or any cosmetic surgery.

Alicia is making her Venice debut for the world premiere of Yorgos Lanthimos’ film Bugonia, which also stars Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons.



Image credits: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

The ‘90s It girl, who is set to reprise her role in Clueless, recently revealed that she has chosen to embrace her natural looks and avoid surgery, Botox, or other cosmetic procedures that have become so common in Hollywood.



Alicia credits her healthy appearance to a plant-based diet, which she says helped her overcome respiratory issues she had struggled with since childhood.

“It changed my life. I was no longer on medication — I was on a lot of medications as a kid,” the actress explained on SiriusXM’s Sam Roberts Show.

Image credits: aliciasilverstone / Instagram

“I ditched my asthma inhaler, I ditched my allergy shots [and] my skin cleared up. I lost weight, I had more energy.

“It was great to be free from all that and it was just from my food (…) If I had continued that [carnivore diet], who knows what [would have] happened to me?” she said, explaining that she initially went vegan “for the animals” before discovering the unexpected health benefits.

Alicia described the improvement in her health as a “miracle,” adding, “I always thought it was good karma.”

Image credits: Alessandro Levati / Getty Images

A study published in the National Library of Medicine suggests a connection between plant-based diets and improved health. “Emerging evidence suggests that high-quality plant-centered diets are associated with improved respiratory health,” the study notes. It adds that a “nutritionally-rich, plant-centered diet early in adulthood may add to our arsenal of strategies to preserve lung health.”

Discussing her decision to avoid cosmetic procedures, Alicia told Byrdie she is “certain” her diet has also contributed to her youthful looks.

Image credits: Alessandro Levati / Getty Images

“This is the one thing in life that I feel so certain about. There’s so much to not be certain about, but I am so absolutely certain about this… I feel like it really works with aging well.

“As I age, I’m aware that I don’t look like everybody else,” the star admitted. “But I don’t lose sleep over it.”

Image credits: Max Cisotti / Dave Benett / Getty Images

Image credits: Jonny Marlow / byrdie / Instagram

The mom, who has been vegan since the 1990s, said she keeps her makeup routine simple, using products that are free of animal ingredients and animal testing.

Image credits: Byrdie / Jonny Marlow

The vegan actress has published two cookbooks: The Kind Diet and The Kind Mama.

Image credits: Jonny Marlow / byrdie / Instagram

Alicia was 18 years old when she starred as popular high school student Cher Horowitz in the 1995 teen comedy Clueless. The film, which also featured Paul Rudd, became a hit and launched her to global stardom.

In 2018, she revealed that people often told her she hadn’t aged much since playing the iconic role.

Image credits: aliciasilverstone / Instagram

Image credits: aliciasilverstone / Instagram

“It’s no accident that everyone says to me all the time that I still look like I did in Clueless,” she told RedBook at the time. “I see the difference if I eat a certain way for a day, so I choose to make more than one meal be that great meal.”

Now, thirty years after the film’s release, Alicia is set to reprise her role as Cher in a Clueless reboot series in development at Peacock.

“I can’t wait to step back into Cher’s skin and her fancy designer shoes that will be gently used, of course, duh, because she’s evolved,” she told Entertainment Tonight last month.

Image credits: Mark Coggins

“This is 2025, she’s not wearing the new stuff unless it’s sustainable or vegan. We’ll have to see how far we can go with that.”

Before the series comes out, fans can catch Alicia in Bugonia, where she plays the mother of Teddy (Jesse Plemons), a conspiracy theorist who kidnaps a company CEO (Emma Stone) after becoming convinced she’s secretly an alien sent to destroy the planet.

