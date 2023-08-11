What 79 Celebrities From The Past Half Century Looked Like At 40
As much as youth and beauty are celebrated, the world of celebrity gossip is slowly coming around to the fact that, surprise surprise, most of us continue to age past twenty-five. On the other end of the spectrum, some people achieved fame later in life, so the vast majority of the population doesn’t even have a frame of reference for what they may have looked like at a younger age.
So here is a collection of actors, actresses, musicians, and other assorted famous people at the age of forty, a perfect midway point in age. So scroll through, upvote your personal favorites, and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section below.
Keanu Reeves
In 2004.
That's in between Matrix and Constantine timeline... Upvote for Mr. Reeves. :D
Al Pacino
In 1980.
Sandra Bullock
In 2004.
As morbid as it sounds, a famous person reaching forty, or at least twenty-eight, is already a good start. There is a long list of artists who all passed away in one way or another at the age of twenty-seven. Famous examples from the 1960s and 1970 include, but are not limited to Brian Jones, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, and Jim Morrison.
More recently, Amy Winehouse and Kurt Cobain all passed away at that age, cementing this concept in two new generations' minds. So regardless of how one feels about these celebrities, it is somewhat nice that they all made it past that age successfully.
Jason Momoa
In 2020.
hes 40?! (edit: well like 43 now but still)
Betty White
In 1962.
Barack Obama
In 2002.
Despite its prevalence in culture, there are enough “famous people” who die before and, obviously, after 27 to debunk this “curse.” In fact, dying at 27 isn’t even statistically more likely, just that, perhaps, the stars who passed at that age were particularly famous at that point in time. The Conversation found that 56 is actually the most common age for musicians, which is still, sadly, well below normal life expectancy.
Jim Carrey
In 2002.
Jim Carrey has always given me ‘ugh’ vibes for some reason. It’s like his arrogance shines through when he’s being “funny”. And yet I loved him in the Truman Show and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.
Paul Rudd
In 2009.
Angela Lansbury
In 1965.
Bow down. What an absolutely fabulous woman. Gone but never forgotten
This is likely a result of the depression, isolation, and subsequent addiction that often comes with fame. It’s easy to see the fortune that comes with being a celebrity, but the difficulties are often hidden. Despite access to personal trainers, the best medicine in the world, and luxurious lifestyles, the normal markers of age are visible on some of the people listed here, a reminder that time doesn’t stop for anyone.
Meryl Streep
In 1989.
Dolly Parton
In 1986.
“It costs a lot of money to look this cheap” - I love Dolly 😁
Ryan Reynolds
In 2017.
Of course, everyone dies and people die every single minute, if not second. These particular people were elevated as a result of their status as celebrities, meaning that a critical number of people would actually pause and remember their death. This, in turn, makes it “newsworthy,” so the death is reported, particularly in cases where the deceased was young, 27 for example.
Harrison Ford
In 1982.
Clint Eastwood
In 1970.
Sir Ian Mckellen
In 1979.
To a certain extent, celebrity culture has only been possible since the advent of mass media and, to a lesser extent, the internet. Local stars will always be prevalent, but if their work is not recorded and distributed, they will remain obscure. In the pre-modern world, only a select few individuals would achieve enough fame to be considered “well-known,” as we would think of it today. For the most part, these would be religious figures and rulers.
Julie Andrews
In 1975.
She is in her late 80s and elegant and gorgeous as ever.
Goldie Hawn
In 1985.
Aaron Paul
In 2020.
Once the television entered most homes, people’s faces and voices became more recognizable, creating the first real celebrities. At some point, media executives realized that people were interested in famous individuals just because they were famous, creating an incentive to promote and maintain celebrity culture.
Jennifer Aniston
In 2009.
In her John Mayer phase - so many poor women had one around that time. If you've never read Jessica Simpson's book then I absolutely recommend getting it, or at least listening to the deep dive that the podcast 'You're Wrong About' did on it, to learn a little more about John Mayer. This man was an absolute leech on the spirit of every woman he dated.
John Travolta
In 1994.
Dwayne Johnson
In 2012.
I don't see any signs of steroid use, just look at those arms... :D
The internet, and social media in particular, took this idea and blew it up to monstrous proportions. While in the past, music and film would be the main stairways to fame, now just a sufficient number of followers on the right platform can ensure stardom. While this might seem strange to some, it has allowed many people to, almost overnight, become self-made stars, circumventing the methods of the past.
Joan Collins
In 1973.
Brad Pitt
In 2003.
Cher
In 1986.
In some cases, internet fame can lead to more traditional forms of fame. Justin Bieber is a prime example, a huge pop star that was discovered after posting clips of himself singing online. Stories like this do create an ocean of copy-cats, attempting to emulate stars like this, but the bottom line is that the internet has democratized fame.
Helen Mirren
In 1985.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
In 2001.
Maggie Smith
In 1974.
I've never considered her pretty, but she has always had so much presence that it never mattered.
The increase in “celebrities” now means that this “category” of person starts to appear in more walks of life. YouTuber to a musician, reality star to a politician, these are all “normal” pathways in this day and age. Fame begets attention, and attention is a valuable commodity, as there is more competition than ever.
Jake Gyllenhaal
In 2021.
Idris Elba
In 2012.
Nicole Kidman
In 2008.
While some see this as a sign of all that is terrible in the world, it’s worth considering what the alternative might be. Unless you were extraordinarily lucky to be discovered and given a chance, you would likely remain obscure forever. Now musicians can self-produce and release, actors can film themselves, and the traditional pathways to fame and fortune are no longer closed by a few powerful individuals.
Jack Nicholson
In 1977.
Madonna
In 1998.
Tom Cruise
In 2002.
Oprah
In 1994.
Elton John
In 1987.
Anderson Cooper
In 2007.
Barbra Streisand
In 1982.
Denzel Washington
In 1994.
Jessica Lange
In 1989.
Lenny Kravitz
In 2004.
Mick Jagger
In 1983.
Catherine O'hara
In 1994.
Gwyneth Paltrow
Brigitte Bardot
In 1974.
Anthony Hopkins At 40
In 1977.
Did anyone else scroll past this and think "oh, Alan Alda" before they checked the caption? He looks so much like "Hawkeye" Pierce in this photo, it's almost spooky
Courteney Cox
In 2004.
Macaulay Culkin
In 2020.
Jessica Alba
In 2021.
Kate Winslet
In 2015.
Elvis
In 1975.
Heather Locklear
In 2001.
Bruce Springsteen
In 1989.
Nic Cage
In 2004.
Justin Timberlake
In 2021.
Sarah Jessica Parker
In 2005.
Pharrell Williams
In 2013.
Chris Evans
In 2022.
Elijah Wood
In 2021.
Natalie Portman
In 2021.
Tony Bennett
In 1966.
James Earl Jones
In 1971.
Bob Barker
In 1963.
Suzanne Somers
In 1987.
Christina Aguilera
In 2021.
Her hair looks kinda painful…actually, the whole look looks kinda painful.
Jessica Simpson
In 2020.
Britney Spears
In 2022.
Beyoncé
In 2022.