As much as youth and beauty are celebrated, the world of celebrity gossip is slowly coming around to the fact that, surprise surprise, most of us continue to age past twenty-five. On the other end of the spectrum, some people achieved fame later in life, so the vast majority of the population doesn’t even have a frame of reference for what they may have looked like at a younger age.

So here is a collection of actors, actresses, musicians, and other assorted famous people at the age of forty, a perfect midway point in age. So scroll through, upvote your personal favorites, and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section below. 

#1

Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves

In 2004.

Rigor Moreno
Rigor Moreno
Community Member
34 minutes ago

That's in between Matrix and Constantine timeline... Upvote for Mr. Reeves. :D

#2

Al Pacino

Al Pacino

In 1980.

Nea
Nea
Community Member
57 minutes ago

This picture is particularly gorgeous and my personal favorite of him.

#3

Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock

In 2004.

Nea
Nea
Community Member
52 minutes ago

She seems like a very pleasant person. Ofcourse I dont know her but I feel good vibes.

As morbid as it sounds, a famous person reaching forty, or at least twenty-eight, is already a good start. There is a long list of artists who all passed away in one way or another at the age of twenty-seven. Famous examples from the 1960s and 1970 include, but are not limited to Brian Jones, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, and Jim Morrison. 

More recently, Amy Winehouse and Kurt Cobain all passed away at that age, cementing this concept in two new generations' minds. So regardless of how one feels about these celebrities, it is somewhat nice that they all made it past that age successfully. 
#4

Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa

In 2020.

#5

Betty White

Betty White

In 1962.

#6

Barack Obama

Barack Obama

In 2002.

Despite its prevalence in culture, there are enough “famous people” who die before and, obviously, after 27 to debunk this “curse.” In fact, dying at 27 isn’t even statistically more likely, just that, perhaps, the stars who passed at that age were particularly famous at that point in time. The Conversation found that 56 is actually the most common age for musicians, which is still, sadly, well below normal life expectancy. 
#7

Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey

In 2002.

Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
25 minutes ago (edited)

Jim Carrey has always given me 'ugh' vibes for some reason. It's like his arrogance shines through when he's being "funny". And yet I loved him in the Truman Show and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

#8

Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd

In 2009.

#9

Angela Lansbury

Angela Lansbury

In 1965.

Ellie Ahmed
Ellie Ahmed
Community Member
49 minutes ago

Bow down. What an absolutely fabulous woman. Gone but never forgotten

This is likely a result of the depression, isolation, and subsequent addiction that often comes with fame. It’s easy to see the fortune that comes with being a celebrity, but the difficulties are often hidden. Despite access to personal trainers, the best medicine in the world, and luxurious lifestyles, the normal markers of age are visible on some of the people listed here, a reminder that time doesn’t stop for anyone. 
#10

Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep

In 1989.

#11

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton

In 1986.

Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
23 minutes ago

"It costs a lot of money to look this cheap" - I love Dolly 😁

#12

Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds

In 2017.

Of course, everyone dies and people die every single minute, if not second. These particular people were elevated as a result of their status as celebrities, meaning that a critical number of people would actually pause and remember their death. This, in turn, makes it “newsworthy,” so the death is reported, particularly in cases where the deceased was young, 27 for example. 
#13

Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford

In 1982.

Mavis
Mavis
Community Member
33 minutes ago

Yes Harrison I will do anything you ask.

#14

Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood

In 1970.

#15

Sir Ian Mckellen

Sir Ian Mckellen

In 1979.

BetterBitterButter
BetterBitterButter
Community Member
15 minutes ago

He looks so cute in this and he still does

To a certain extent, celebrity culture has only been possible since the advent of mass media and, to a lesser extent, the internet. Local stars will always be prevalent, but if their work is not recorded and distributed, they will remain obscure. In the pre-modern world, only a select few individuals would achieve enough fame to be considered “well-known,” as we would think of it today. For the most part, these would be religious figures and rulers. 
#16

Julie Andrews

Julie Andrews

In 1975.

BetterBitterButter
BetterBitterButter
Community Member
14 minutes ago

She is in her late 80s and elegant and gorgeous as ever.

#17

Goldie Hawn

Goldie Hawn

In 1985.

#18

Aaron Paul

Aaron Paul

In 2020.

Once the television entered most homes, people’s faces and voices became more recognizable, creating the first real celebrities. At some point, media executives realized that people were interested in famous individuals just because they were famous, creating an incentive to promote and maintain celebrity culture. 
#19

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston

In 2009.

Ellie Ahmed
Ellie Ahmed
Community Member
44 minutes ago

In her John Mayer phase - so many poor women had one around that time. If you've never read Jessica Simpson's book then I absolutely recommend getting it, or at least listening to the deep dive that the podcast 'You're Wrong About' did on it, to learn a little more about John Mayer. This man was an absolute leech on the spirit of every woman he dated.

#20

John Travolta

John Travolta

In 1994.

LeiLah
LeiLah
Community Member
51 minutes ago

Quentin Tarantino is 9 years younger.

#21

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson

In 2012.

Rigor Moreno
Rigor Moreno
Community Member
32 minutes ago

I don't see any signs of steroid use, just look at those arms... :D

The internet, and social media in particular, took this idea and blew it up to monstrous proportions. While in the past, music and film would be the main stairways to fame, now just a sufficient number of followers on the right platform can ensure stardom. While this might seem strange to some, it has allowed many people to, almost overnight, become self-made stars, circumventing the methods of the past. 
#22

Joan Collins

Joan Collins

In 1973.

#23

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt

In 2003.

Howl's sleeping castle
Howl's sleeping castle
Community Member
4 minutes ago

Somebody wants Brangelina to happen again

#24

Cher

Cher

In 1986.

Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
57 minutes ago

Weirdly, what I wore to my 40th too.

In some cases, internet fame can lead to more traditional forms of fame. Justin Bieber is a prime example, a huge pop star that was discovered after posting clips of himself singing online. Stories like this do create an ocean of copy-cats, attempting to emulate stars like this, but the bottom line is that the internet has democratized fame. 
#25

Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren

In 1985.

#26

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

In 2001.

#27

Maggie Smith

Maggie Smith

In 1974.

Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
1 minute ago

I've never considered her pretty, but she has always had so much presence that it never mattered.

The increase in “celebrities” now means that this “category” of person starts to appear in more walks of life. YouTuber to a musician, reality star to a politician, these are all “normal” pathways in this day and age. Fame begets attention, and attention is a valuable commodity, as there is more competition than ever. 
#28

Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal

In 2021.

#29

Idris Elba

Idris Elba

In 2012.

#30

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman

In 2008.

Eva Kašu
Eva Kašu
Community Member
39 minutes ago

Have you seen her in her latest movies? She could easily play a Barbie left on mid-day sun. Somewhere in desert.

While some see this as a sign of all that is terrible in the world, it’s worth considering what the alternative might be. Unless you were extraordinarily lucky to be discovered and given a chance, you would likely remain obscure forever. Now musicians can self-produce and release, actors can film themselves, and the traditional pathways to fame and fortune are no longer closed by a few powerful individuals. 
#31

Jack Nicholson

Jack Nicholson

In 1977.

#32

Madonna

Madonna

In 1998.

Mavis
Mavis
Community Member
33 minutes ago

At least she still looks like Madonna here.

#33

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise

In 2002.

#34

Oprah

Oprah

In 1994.

Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
24 minutes ago

"You get a thumbs up! And you get a thumbs up!"

#35

Elton

Elton John

In 1987.

#36

Anderson Cooper

Anderson Cooper

In 2007.

#37

Barbra Streisand

Barbra Streisand

In 1982.

#38

Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington

In 1994.

#39

Jessica Lange

Jessica Lange

In 1989.

#40

Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz

In 2004.

Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lenny just keeps getting better and better

#41

Mick Jagger

Mick Jagger

In 1983.

#42

Catherine O'hara

Catherine O'hara

In 1994.

#43

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow

BenyA.
BenyA.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like that her name is the year

#44

Brigitte Bardot

Brigitte Bardot

In 1974.

#45

Anthony Hopkins At 40

Anthony Hopkins At 40

In 1977.

Ellie Ahmed
Ellie Ahmed
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did anyone else scroll past this and think "oh, Alan Alda" before they checked the caption? He looks so much like "Hawkeye" Pierce in this photo, it's almost spooky

#46

Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox

In 2004.

#47

Macaulay Culkin

Macaulay Culkin

In 2020.

#48

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba

In 2021.

#49

Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet

In 2015.

#50

Elvis

Elvis

In 1975.

#51

Heather Locklear

Heather Locklear

In 2001.

#52

Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen

In 1989.

#53

Nic Cage

Nic Cage

In 2004.

#54

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake

In 2021.

#55

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker

In 2005.

#56

Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams

In 2013.

#57

Chris Evans

Chris Evans

In 2022.

#58

Elijah Wood

Elijah Wood

In 2021.

#59

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman

In 2021.

#60

Tony Bennett

Tony Bennett

In 1966.

#61

James Earl Jones

James Earl Jones

In 1971.

#62

Bob Barker

Bob Barker

In 1963.

#63

Suzanne Somers

Suzanne Somers

In 1987.

#64

Joe Biden

Joe Biden

In 1982.

More!
More!
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Even then he was old.

#65

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera

In 2021.

Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Her hair looks kinda painful…actually, the whole look looks kinda painful.

#66

Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson

In 2020.

#67

Britney Spears

Britney Spears

In 2022.

Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m still a bit worried about her…

#68

Beyoncé

Beyoncé

In 2022.

