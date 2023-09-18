Artist Shows The Royal Side Of Cats By Turning Their Pictures Into Old Ceremonial Portraits (38 New Pics)
In a world where we can't get enough of cats, one artist has found a charming way to celebrate our feline friends through her art. You might have come across the name Galina Bugaevskaya. She has a knack for taking our affection for our four-legged friends to a whole new level, giving them the royal treatment they deserve. Imagine your pet as a queen or a king in a classic painting—that's what Galina does. She takes those old, fancy artworks and swaps the people with cats.
So, let's dive into Galina's world and discover how she turns felines into majestic figures. It's all about celebrating the charm and elegance that cats bring to our lives, one adorable portrait at a time.
Galina shared that it all began with her making funny edited pictures for her friends. Eventually, she thought about creating an Instagram page for them. She said that she kept posting new pictures with hardly any notice for about a year, and then suddenly, she got a lot of followers! "I was so happy and excited that people all over the world liked my pictures!"
Galina shared that she's a big fan of cats! She also mentioned that both her mom and grandma had cats too, saying, "I've been around cats since I was a kid. And, of course, I've got a cat of my own called Uma, who happens to be a white Persian."
Galina expressed her joy about the fact that many people from all over the world often visit her page, enjoy her pictures, and leave positive comments. She mentioned that she enjoys making people happy.
The artist thinks there's too much stress and bad feelings in the world. So, she's trying to make a calm place on the internet where you can forget about those bad thoughts.
The artist said that when she began making pictures, it took her a long time, maybe 30 to 60 minutes, to finish one. She explained that she had to carefully pick a picture and then work on it. As she gained more experience, she got faster, taking around 20 minutes on average. Now, after learning more advanced techniques over the years and making her pictures look more real, she's back to spending about 30-40 minutes to make them the way she likes.