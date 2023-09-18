In a world where we can't get enough of cats, one artist has found a charming way to celebrate our feline friends through her art. You might have come across the name Galina Bugaevskaya. She has a knack for taking our affection for our four-legged friends to a whole new level, giving them the royal treatment they deserve. Imagine your pet as a queen or a king in a classic painting—that's what Galina does. She takes those old, fancy artworks and swaps the people with cats.

So, let's dive into Galina's world and discover how she turns felines into majestic figures. It's all about celebrating the charm and elegance that cats bring to our lives, one adorable portrait at a time.

