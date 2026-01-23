ADVERTISEMENT

Curated by Brazilian journalist Paula Leite Moreira, this growing archive of vintage cat photography brings together rare images from different eras, ranging from candid everyday moments to striking portraits of well-known figures posing with their feline companions.

Sourced from international photo libraries, magazines, and historical records, the collection highlights just how deeply cats have been woven into human life for over a century. Some photographs capture celebrities on movie sets or at home with their cats, while others show ordinary people sharing quiet, intimate moments with pets that look just as curious, aloof, or affectionate as cats do today.

#1

Audrey Hepburn

Black and white vintage photo of a woman holding a cat, showcasing timeless feline charm and classic pet moments.

Oh, Audrey... (happy sigh) What a wonderful human.

What makes this selection especially compelling is its balance between cultural history and simple charm. About half of the images document famous faces and cinematic or historical contexts, while the rest celebrate anonymous, everyday cats whose stories were never written down but preserved through photography.

Together, they form a visual timeline that shows how little our relationship with cats has changed. Fashion, cities, and technology evolve, yet cats remain effortlessly iconic, stealing attention whether they’re sitting in a child’s lap, lounging beside a star, or staring directly into the camera with timeless confidence.
RELATED:
    #2

    Sophia Loren

    Black and white vintage photo of a woman holding a fluffy cat, showcasing timeless feline charm from history.

    #3

    Cher

    Black and white vintage photo of a woman holding a black cat showcasing timeless feline charm and classic style.

    #4

    Sally Smith

    Black and white vintage photo of a woman holding a tabby cat, highlighting timeless feline charm from history.

    #5

    Diane Keaton

    Black and white vintage cat photo of a smiling woman standing near a fridge with a cat perched on top, showcasing timeless feline charm.

    #6

    Claudia Cardinale

    Smiling woman holding a vintage Siamese cat close to her face showcasing timeless feline charm in a retro black and white photo.

    #7

    Vintage cat photo showing a child and kitten sharing milk through straws, capturing timeless feline charm from history.

    #8

    Woman in a vintage gown playing with two cats, showcasing timeless feline charm in a classic black and white photo.

    #9

    Michael J. Fox

    Black and white vintage photo of a person holding a cat, showcasing timeless feline charm and classic cat photography.

    #10

    Vintage photo of a boy sitting in a garden holding a cat, showcasing timeless feline charm and classic pet companionship.

    #11

    Billy Thatcher And Shelagh Fraser

    Vintage photo of a man and woman with a Siamese cat, showcasing timeless feline charm from history.

    #12

    James Mason

    Vintage black and white photo of a man holding a Siamese cat, showcasing timeless feline charm from history.

    #13

    Carole Lombard

    Vintage black and white photo of a woman holding a black cat showcasing timeless feline charm from history.

    #14

    Carmen Miranda

    Vintage cat photo of a smiling woman holding a wide-eyed Siamese cat showcasing timeless feline charm from history.

    #15

    Woman smiling at a vintage black and white cat resting on a chair, showcasing timeless feline charm in history.

    #16

    Vintage black and white photo of a child playing piano with a yawning cat, capturing timeless feline charm and playful history.

    #17

    Man in a suit smiling while holding a Siamese cat, showcasing timeless feline charm in a vintage black-and-white photo.

    #18

    A vintage black and white photo showing a group of kittens in a woven basket, capturing timeless feline charm.

    #19

    Young girl smiling and hugging a black and white vintage cat, showcasing timeless feline charm in a heartwarming moment.

    #20

    Vintage cat photo showing a cat with scissors held in front of its face, capturing timeless feline charm and humor.

    #21

    Brigitte Bardot

    Woman holding and kissing a cat in a vintage black and white photo capturing timeless feline charm and affection.

    Upvote for kitty, downvote for the racist.

    #22

    David Bowie

    Black and white vintage photo of a person in a leather jacket holding a cat, showcasing timeless feline charm.

    #23

    Linus Pauling (American Chemist)

    Vintage black and white photo of a smiling elderly man with a cat on his shoulder showcasing timeless feline charm.

    #24

    Thelonious Monk (American Jazz Pianist)

    Vintage cat photo showing a man in a suit resting with a relaxed feline on his lap, capturing timeless feline charm.

    #25

    Black and white vintage cat sitting on a podium with a microphone in front of the White House emblem indoors.

    #26

    Boy wearing straw hat holding a kitten in vintage setting, showcasing timeless feline charm from history.

    #27

    Smiling man in a vintage black and white photo holding a cat, showcasing timeless feline charm and affectionate bond.

    #28

    Vintage cat photo showing a white cat sitting at a table with a newspaper, capturing timeless feline charm and history.

    #29

    Two men crouching while holding multiple vintage cats outside a building, showcasing timeless feline charm from history.

    #30

    Werner Aspenström

    Vintage black and white photo of a man smiling with a cat on his shoulder showcasing timeless feline charm.

    #31

    Masahisa Fukase (Japanese Photographer)

    Vintage cat photo showing a cat playfully covering an elderly woman's face, capturing timeless feline charm and affection.

    #32

    Georgia O’keeffe

    Woman holding a cat while another woman brushes her hair in a vintage black and white photo showcasing timeless feline charm.

    #33

    Edward Gorey

    Older man with a vintage cat resting on his shoulder, showcasing timeless feline charm in a black and white photo.

    #34

    Elizabeth Jane Howard

    Black and white vintage cat photo showing a woman with a pearl necklace holding a content feline in a classic interior.

    #35

    Vintage cat photo showing a gray feline resting on a pile of clothes inside an old wooden closet.

    #36

    Vintage black and white photo of a sailor holding a cat, showcasing timeless feline charm from history.

    #37

    Bride in vintage wedding dress holding a tabby cat, showcasing timeless feline charm in a classic black and white photo.

    #38

    Two vintage cats cuddling in a cozy woven basket, showcasing timeless feline charm in a black and white photo.

    #39

    Two children sitting together with a cat, showcasing timeless feline charm in this vintage photo from history.

    #40

    Vintage black and white photo of a cat and dog interacting by a brick wall, showcasing timeless feline charm.

    #41

    Kim Novak

    Black and white vintage photo of a woman holding a Siamese cat, showcasing timeless feline charm and classic pet affection.

    #42

    Vintage black and white photo of a fluffy tabby cat sitting outdoors showcasing timeless feline charm.

    That expression. I feel you kitty.

    #43

    Vintage black and white photo of a woman holding two cats, showcasing timeless feline charm and classic pet companionship.

    #44

    Patti Smith

    Black and white vintage cat photo showing a person sitting on a bed holding a tuxedo cat, highlighting timeless feline charm.

