Curated by Brazilian journalist Paula Leite Moreira, this growing archive of vintage cat photography brings together rare images from different eras, ranging from candid everyday moments to striking portraits of well-known figures posing with their feline companions.

Sourced from international photo libraries, magazines, and historical records, the collection highlights just how deeply cats have been woven into human life for over a century. Some photographs capture celebrities on movie sets or at home with their cats, while others show ordinary people sharing quiet, intimate moments with pets that look just as curious, aloof, or affectionate as cats do today.

