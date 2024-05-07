Mother And Daughter Quit Casino Job In Style By Maliciously Complying With Firing Policy

ADVERTISEMENT

Getting fired sucks. I’m sure many people who were fired at least once in their lives have fantasized about sticking it to their boss as they’re leaving. Many of us have to make do with these fantasies, as we seldom get to have the last laugh. But not these women.

This mother-daughter duo took the opportunity to let their management know how they felt just as they were exiting their workplace – a casino. The official policy demanded all employees return their uniforms to get their final checks. Deciding they wanted their check there and then, the two women stripped down to their underwear and strutted out of the casino with their checks in hand. As one person in the comments pointed out, “Not all heroes wear clothes.”

Two women worked for a casino that decided to lay off workers after a 90-day trial period so they wouldn’t have to cover their insurance

Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk / pexels (not the actual photo)

When the time came to get their last check and return their uniforms, they chose to maliciously comply and quit in style

Image credits: FabrikaPhoto / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Affectionate_Damage7

People applauded the mother-daughter duo for sticking it to the management

