Mother And Daughter Quit Casino Job In Style By Maliciously Complying With Firing Policy
Getting fired sucks. I’m sure many people who were fired at least once in their lives have fantasized about sticking it to their boss as they’re leaving. Many of us have to make do with these fantasies, as we seldom get to have the last laugh. But not these women.
This mother-daughter duo took the opportunity to let their management know how they felt just as they were exiting their workplace – a casino. The official policy demanded all employees return their uniforms to get their final checks. Deciding they wanted their check there and then, the two women stripped down to their underwear and strutted out of the casino with their checks in hand. As one person in the comments pointed out, “Not all heroes wear clothes.”
Two women worked for a casino that decided to lay off workers after a 90-day trial period so they wouldn’t have to cover their insurance
Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk / pexels (not the actual photo)
When the time came to get their last check and return their uniforms, they chose to maliciously comply and quit in style
Image credits: FabrikaPhoto / envatoelements (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Affectionate_Damage7
People applauded the mother-daughter duo for sticking it to the management
Grandma is clearly an Alpha. I bet that when she got her check she dry-humped the owner to assert dominance, then urinated on every slot machine on the way out to mark her territory (while looking at the owner on the eye), and howled at the moon alpha-wolf-ly on her way to the car.
Why the hell is insurance connected to a job? In normal countries one of these scenarios are standard: 1. You pay a % of your salary every month. No job? Government = tax payers pay for you. (e.g. Germany). 2. Everybody pays the same amount every month, no matter your salary. No job? Government = tax payers pay for you (e.g. the Netherlands). 1 & 2: No opt out, everybody is obliged to have health and care insurance and pay for it. Next to nobody is abusing it. 3. Tax-free Expat: You may choose if you join one of the very expensive international operating insurances or one of the local companies.
