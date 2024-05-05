Some restrict an employee’s toilet access. Others implement 100-hour work weeks and even engage in illegal surveillance activities (yes, you read that right). And these dumbfounding photos are only a handful of many others.

It’s a collection of snapshots from employees showing the workplace absurdities they deal with regularly, if not daily. For better or worse, these individuals have shined a light on how certain companies operate and how people become when placed in leadership positions.

Everyone has their workplace horror story. It could be about the terror boss that’s the source of your Monday anxieties or policies that make your professional life a living hell. Today, you’ll see a series of photos involving a little bit of both and everything in between.

#1 As An ICU Nurse, There Are Only Two Options We Get To Explain Why We Didn’t Receive A Lunch Break. There’s No Option For "Short-Staffed" Or "My Patient Was Dying" Share icon

Modal close ADVERTISEMENT

#2 My Work Doesn’t Allow You To Use A Toilet As A Toilet Share icon

#3 Walmart Wants Me To Pay Them For My Comfort Share icon I live in the south where it's going to be 90°-100°F for the next two weeks and I work in a non air-conditioned warehouse. They want me to pay a billion-dollar company to be able to wear shorts. Only on weekends too because, it can't get hot Monday through Thursday. Absolutely ridiculous.

Even though not all of the actions we see in the pictures might qualify as such, labor law violations are more common than you think. Dallas-based law firm Brown & Fortunato enumerated the five violations that employers usually commit: not paying the required overtime, paying below the minimum wage, failing to ensure a safe workspace, failing to cover an employee’s work-related injuries, and misclassification of a worker. Common violations also vary from state to state in the US. In New Hampshire, the list includes illegal employment of workers under 18, failure to record hours worked, and failure to secure and maintain workers’ compensation.

#4 The "Skylight" In Our Cafeteria. We Have No Windows At All Where I Work, So This Is Their Solution Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 A Waitress Was Fired For Not Sharing Her $4,400 Tip With Her Coworkers And The Owner. She’s Made Over $10k On Gofundme Since Being Fired Share icon

#6 Secret Recording Device Under The Break Room Table At Work Share icon

#7 What Are They Going To Do If I Don't Follow Policy? Fire Me? Share icon

#8 Amazon Is Inhumane Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Remember the ‘Great Resignation’ of 2021? A study by MIT reported that 40% of American employees were already thinking about leaving their jobs in January of that year. Between April and September, more than 24 million employees left their jobs, an all-time high. And what was the top predictor of employee attrition during that time? Toxic corporate culture, at 10.4%. Scroll through each one and see if you’ve experienced anything similar. For the most part, you likely have in some form.

#9 The Staff Bathroom At My Dog Daycare Job, Where Customers Spend $50 A Night To Board Their Dogs Share icon

#10 Several Years Ago I Quit Without A Full Two Weeks' Notice And The Company Sent Me This Invoice A Few Weeks Later Share icon

#11 How My Workplace Deals With Leaking Pipes Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Good Job Guys, But Don’t Touch, The Food Is Just For Show Share icon The note says:

"Please do not tamper with anything on display table.

It's being returned to home shelves. Thank you."

#13 My Part-Time Job Has This Cellphone Locker Share icon

#14 Employee Appreciation Gift Share icon This was what our company gave everyone for employee appreciation week. A rock. I’ve been here 4 years and haven’t received a raise since 2021. A rock.

Not getting paid a fair minimum wage isn’t even the worst part. Survey data published in a 2017 report by the Economic Policy Institute revealed that 2.4 billion employees in the United States lose $8 billion worth of salaries each year because of wage theft by their own employers. Salary issues cause resentment toward the employer, which destroys trust, productivity, and, ultimately, the overall working relationship between the employee and the company. It should go without saying, but it seems many people need a little reminding.

#15 This "Gift" For Teacher Appreciation Day Share icon

#16 The Break Room At My Job Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

It would be reasonable to surmise that big-name companies comply with labor laws to avoid bad press that may tarnish their reputation. However, the harsh reality says otherwise. A 2023 report by Bloomberg Law revealed mounting accusations of violating numerous labor laws against coffee giant Starbucks. The company lost 16 out of 17 cases, eight involving alleged discrimination toward unionizing workers. According to the analysis of judge rulings, the company supposedly told employees who contemplated unionization that their employment conditions would be “up for grabs” or “start from zero.” Another Bloomberg report claimed that Starbucks “illegally” fired 17 union activists. On Starbucks’ Standards of Business Conduct website, the company affirmed its commitment to labor laws, stating, “All partners are entitled to work in an environment that is free of harassment, bullying, and discrimination.” However, these accusations seem to show the opposite.

#17 I’m Absolutely Certain That The Vast Majority Of Resignations Are Because Of Insufficient Pay Or Mistreatment Share icon

#18 The Faucet At My Job Now Serves Rust Flavored Gatorade Share icon

#19 Starbucks Retaliating Against Workers For Attempting To Unionize Share icon

#20 Feeling The Appreciation My Employer Is Showing To Our Dwindling Overworked Nursing Staff Share icon

While many of these examples show blatant workplace hostility and unjust treatment, the flip side is the “culture of niceness.” In this scenario, people put up a facade of feigned friendship. As a result, no one feels psychologically safe discussing their strengths and weaknesses. ADVERTISEMENT As NYU psychology professor Tessa West explains, “There’s this false dichotomy of if you’re critical, that means you are toxic. Positive feedback? That’s what people want. But nice isn’t always better. Sometimes nice is a cop-out.” In this case, where destructive office culture isn’t outright, here are three of many telltale signs for the employee: constant feelings of being undervalued, the mere thought of work is exhausting, and the Sunday Scaries have become a norm. If so, you’re in a toxic work environment and should likely consider looking at outside opportunities.

#21 Next-Level Micromanagement Share icon

#22 No Bandages. Tape It Up, Finish The Shift, And Don't Show Customers. It Wasn't Serious And Stopped Pretty Quick, But How Does A Restaurant Not Have Bandages? Share icon It's not like we ran out either, we just never had them.

#23 Had This Job For Three Weeks And It's The Second Week In A Row Where Something's Been Wrong With The Paychecks Share icon

But is resignation always the immediate answer? Other experts would tell you differently and suggest switching departments and working with a different team. Corporate psychologist Patricia Thompson spoke to Fast Company in 2018, stating, “Even in organizations where you’d say the culture is terrible, there are pockets where things are fine.” This is where the lines between passion and logic blur; sometimes, the former will carry more weight. That passion may have also propelled you to enough success and brought you to a position of influence despite how stressful and toxic work can be. ADVERTISEMENT If you’re in such a predicament, Thompson advises asking yourself one important question: Is there room for advancement within the company that might allow you to influence the culture (or perhaps take you out of the environment you are in right now)? Answering this should provide clarity.

#24 I Just Can't With This One Share icon

If you're an employee struggling financially, imagine seeing a message first thing on Monday morning saying you're not getting paid indefinitely. You're behind on rent, your credit card bills are mounting, and now, you don't know when the next paycheck will arrive. Unfortunately, wage violations are also common in the US. In 2022, Statista's research department reported 7,948 infractions involving employers failing to pay fair minimum wage. However, while many of these cases end up stagnant, others are huge wins for the employee. In 2021, the court ordered Texas-based software vendor Tyler Technologies to pay its employees more than $3 million as a settlement after facing a class-action lawsuit for improper salaries. In the suit, employees alleged that the company required extra working hours without overtime pay. All's well that ends well.

#25 My Reward For 5 Years Of Not Being Late And Never Calling Out. I Quit Share icon And to make it worse, I already get free coffee at my job.

#26 Instead Of Raises We Get "Work Bux" To Use On A "Store" For Ramen And Granola Bars Share icon

#27 Our Work Christmas Bonus. Can't Wait To Pay My Bills With This Share icon

#28 The New "Break Room" At My Former Job, I Guess The Old One Was Too Nice For Us Lowly Grunts Share icon

#29 Boss Didn't Like The Color Of The Chairs In The Break Room. So Now We Just Don't Have Chairs Share icon

Instead of subjecting yourself to an unpleasant working experience, it would be helpful to see some warning signs before signing a contract. Recruiter/podcast host/LinkedIn influencer Joel Lalgee mentioned five red flags to look out for: poor communication, ghosting, endless rounds of interviews, repetitive questions, and untrained interviewers. Carta’s head of inclusion, equity, and impact, Mita Mallick, recently wrote a piece for Harvard Business Review, discussing this particular matter. She urges candidates to ask follow-up questions to clarify any concerns. Here’s an example: if a recruiter says the company has a small team but offers an opportunity to “make an impact,” it could be a sign that they are understaffed and the employees may be overworked. Mallick then encourages asking about how the company budget has changed and whether or not it increased its workforce.

#30 Wife Got A Pay Raise For Her 10-Year Anniversary. I Don’t Know What We’re Going To Do With All This Extra Cash Share icon

Now, it’s your turn, dear reader. We would love to hear about your workplace horror story. Have you or someone you know had similar experiences? Which of these photos do you relate to the most? Share them in the comments, and let’s begin a discussion about this very important topic!

#31 When You Work At A Toilet Paper Factory But They Expect You To Wipe With This Share icon

#32 This Was My Dad's Only Christmas Bonus From The Company He's Worked At For Over 20 Years: A $20 Off Coupon For A Frozen Turkey Share icon

#33 I’m Probably Going To Be Fired For This, But I Don’t Care Anymore Share icon

#34 I Hate This Place Share icon

#35 The "Break Room" At My Old Job, Where I Spent Almost Every Half Hour Lunch Break For 2 Years Share icon

#36 I Got Transferred To A New Location At Work. This Is My New "Break Room" Share icon

#37 100 Hours A Week, And Yes, You Need To Work On Weekends Too If They Need You To Share icon

#38 Hot Topic Appears To Be In Hot Water Share icon

#39 I Laughed Out Loud At This Email. Luckily I Have 3 Jobs And Can Afford To Give My Effective Immediately Notice When I Show Up Tomorrow Share icon

#40 The Warehouse I Work At Was #1 In The Company For The 1st Quarter, Management Promised A Huge Reward, This Was It Share icon

#41 Received This Today, 5/9/19, For "Employee Appreciation Week" Share icon

#42 FedEx Showed Its Appreciation For Their Essential Employees With This And A $2 Pay Cut. Thanks, FedEx Share icon

#43 There's A List Of Procedures That You're Supposed To Go Through To Prevent Accidents Or Injuries When You Need To Power Something Off. Nowhere In That List Is A Sticky Note Share icon Those procedures are something we go through excessively, and we have to complete annual safety lessons. Some people like to ignore these procedures and lessons.

#44 My Boyfriend Started A New Job, Sent Me This, And Turned Off His Phone Share icon

#45 See-Through Toilet Paper In My $145,000,000 Office Building Share icon

#46 This Is What 56 Hours Nets You At $8.00 An Hour. Employer Is Exempt From Overtime As A Movie Theater Share icon

#47 Micromanagement In Our Company. A Tool Takes A Screenshot Of Our System Every 10 Minutes And Counts Our Mouse And Keyboard Clicks Share icon

#48 Our Multimillion-Dollar 1-Year-Old Building Is Top Of The Line, But No One Thought To Wire The Break Room To Allow Use Of A Couple Small Appliances Share icon

#49 Got Fired And My Now Former Job Is Making Me Pay For Training Courses I Was Forced To Take Share icon

#50 My Company's "Appreciation Gift" For Breaking 2nd Quarter And 1st Half Records Share icon

#51 Landed A Great Job! But This Is The Chair And Cubicle I Was Assigned Share icon This was my first day hired. I think they're just really busy, have been away from the office for a while, and didn't realize it's absolutely disgusting.



I actually was given this chair and cubicle but I wandered around to orient myself, found two other chairs that were in a cubicle that appeared to be vacant, and snatched them. I also found some chlorox wipes, and cleaned the cubicle a ton (metal on walls, desktops, phone, etc.).



Getting more frustrated with the situation, I took a picture after cleaning and went back to the nasty chair for a picture. I still do not know what this stuff on the chair is and I'm still horrified.

#52 I Bought Chicken Wings From This Place Once And Saw This On The Receipt. Never Went Back And Today They Closed Permanently. Good Riddance Share icon

#53 My Company’s "Christmas Bonus" Share icon I swear, there are times when not getting anything at all is actually better than getting something and finding out just how much someone doesn't care about you.

#54 The Microwave That's Still Used At My Job Everyday Share icon

#55 I'm A Skilled Tradesman Who Is Supposed To Get A $3000 Bonus At The End Of The Year For Making The Company $150,000 In Profit, Per My Contract. This Is What I Received Instead Share icon

#56 Just A Little Employee Appreciation Share icon

#57 My New Job Spelled My Name Wrong On My Uniform. They Said If I Want Another One I Would Have To Pay For It Share icon

#58 Hung Up Next To "Paid Time Off" Calendar At My New Job Share icon

#59 How Should I Respond To This Share icon

#60 Smells Like A Lawsuit Share icon

#61 Forced To Work A 9-Hour Shift In A Smoke-Filled Production Hall With High CO2 Levels Share icon I'm employed at a large meat manufacturing / packing plant, and due to improper ventilation / exhaust of industrial ovens, production areas filled with smoke, along with elevated CO2 levels. Every shift has safety managers, but they signed off on allowing production to continue across two shifts. Smoke made everyone's eyes constantly water, was almost impossible to breathe after a full shift, and those that did go home sick were still penalized with attendance points. No care for employees or their safety and well-being, managment only worried about numbers and making company owners more money. HR response is if safety says it's fine, then it's fine. Would have quit on the spot if I didn't have a family and mortgage to provide for.

#62 The Restaurant I Work At Makes Us Pay A "Tip Refund" To Cover Credit Card Charges Share icon

#63 My "Reward" For Going Above And Beyond Share icon

#64 The Monopoly Money My Job Gave Me Instead Of A Raise In 2018 Share icon

#65 Saw This Posted On The Schedule After A Coworker Called Out Sick. Is This Even Legal? Share icon

#66 Tried To Quit My Job And They Said No Share icon

#67 Work Computer Keyboard At My New Job Share icon

#68 Had To Laugh. Do They Really Think I’m Gonna Work Really Hard To Have A Chance To Get $2 Snacks Share icon

#69 20 Cookies For An Entire Team. The Audacity Of This Company Share icon

#70 Dollar General Management With An Inspiring Message To Staff Share icon

#71 After Working 3 Positions And Managing 20 Employees, Here’s My Work Christmas Gift Share icon

#72 My Boss Thinks It's A Great Idea To Randomly Pull The Fridge Plug To Save Energy Share icon At first it was only on the weekends, now it's just randomly. You don't even save any energy by turning the fridge on and off, also this makes just the perfect environment for bacteria and mold to grow.

#73 When You Work For A Billion-Dollar Company And The Tools You Get To Do Your Job Look Like This Share icon

#74 My Workplace Put A Speaker In The Break Room So That They Could Call For People Even When They're Taking Their Breaks And Lunches Share icon

#75 My Last Job Sent Me My Check Exactly 6 Months Late So It'd Be Void And I Couldn't Cash It Share icon

#76 Little "Gift" My Wife Got One Year At Work. It's Literally Just An Empty Gift Bag Share icon