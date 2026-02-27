ADVERTISEMENT

For millions of people, Narcos, El Chapo, and Queen of the South serve as gripping entertainment, viewed from the safety and comfort of their couches. But for many of those living in Mexico, this stuff isn't scripted... it's daily life. And it's become extremely volatile in recent days and weeks.

The Mexican army eliminated one of the country's most notorious cartel bosses on Sunday, February 22. Ruben Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as “El Mencho,” was the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). The unexpected operation triggered a wave of violence that saw ordinary civilians paying the price. In a vicious show of retaliation, cartel members set fire to buses and taxis across several states. Terrified locals and tourists were ordered to shelter in place, and reports indicate that more than 70 people have lost their lives.

Amid a sea of chaos and some misinformation, one Mexican resident, who is caught up in the Jalisco state of emergency, has invited people to ask anything they want about the current crisis. The post garnered quite a lot of attention online. Bored Panda has selected the most interesting questions and answers for you to scroll through as this developing story unfolds.