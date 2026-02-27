ADVERTISEMENT

For millions of people, Narcos, El Chapo, and Queen of the South serve as gripping entertainment, viewed from the safety and comfort of their couches. But for many of those living in Mexico, this stuff isn't scripted... it's daily life. And it's become extremely volatile in recent days and weeks.

The Mexican army eliminated one of the country's most notorious cartel bosses on Sunday, February 22. Ruben Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as “El Mencho,” was the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). The unexpected operation triggered a wave of violence that saw ordinary civilians paying the price. In a vicious show of retaliation, cartel members set fire to buses and taxis across several states. Terrified locals and tourists were ordered to shelter in place, and reports indicate that more than 70 people have lost their lives.

Amid a sea of chaos and some misinformation, one Mexican resident, who is caught up in the Jalisco state of emergency, has invited people to ask anything they want about the current crisis. The post garnered quite a lot of attention online. Bored Panda has selected the most interesting questions and answers for you to scroll through as this developing story unfolds.

#1

Reddit discussion about Mexico’s ongoing cartel violence describing intensified armed conflict and escalating chaos.

6 points
The Mexican government has been fighting a two-decade war against cartels in the country. And security experts say the latter has evolved in a way that makes them more dangerous than ever.

Not only are they peddling illicit substances across the border to the United States, but they're also controlling territory within Mexico, a move that's led to violent inter-cartel battles over territory.

"Cartels now operate more like insurgent groups than purely criminal organizations, employing tactics such as improvised explosive devices (IEDs), drones, and the recruitment of foreign mercenaries, specifically from Colombia," explains the New Lines Institute for Strategy and Policy. "As of May 2024, cartels controlled about one-third of Mexico’s territory."

This evolution, say the experts, is a direct security threat to Mexico, the United States, and regional stability.
    #2

    Comments discussing sudden cartel violence in Mexico, including arson at a Costco in Puerto Vallarta.

    6 points
    #3

    Reddit conversation discussing the impact and fake news surrounding Mexico’s ongoing cartel violence.

    6 points
    One of the reasons cartels are becoming more militarized and powerful is because of the trafficking of weapons from America into Mexico. Between 200,000 and 500,000 firearms are smuggled across the border every year, according to a CBS 60 Minutes report. The movement of these weapons has become known as “the iron river.”

    Mexico has previously accused U.S. weapons manufacturers and stores of reckless and unlawful practices that enable cartels and other criminals. The country has gone as far as filing two lawsuits in a bid to halt the "iron river."

    "The flow of weapons is facilitated by the stark contrast between U.S. and Mexican gun markets," notes the institute. "The U.S. has over 75,000 active gun dealers, creating a vast supply chain that is difficult to monitor, while Mexico operates only a single, highly restricted gun store located on a military base in Mexico City."
    #4

    Reddit conversation discussing USA military involvement and cooperation to address Mexico’s ongoing cartel violence and d**g consumption.

    6 points
    #5

    Reddit user discussing the political influence and control of cartels amid ongoing Mexico cartel violence.

    5 points
    Now, the Mexican army has gone a step further by eliminating one of the most notorious cartel leaders, Nemesio “El Mencho” Rubén Oseguera Cervantes. The founder of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel was fatally shot during a sting operation in Tapalpa, Jalisco.

    The official word is that the military swooped in to arrest him, but they were met with fierce resistance from his own security team. "El Mencho" reportedly succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

    While many celebrated the news of his passing, not everyone believes it's the answer to ending cartel violence and crime. In fact, say some, it could make matters worse...
    #6

    Reddit users discuss Mexico’s ongoing cartel violence and the risks involved in government actions against cartel leaders.

    5 points
    #7

    Reddit comments discussing personal fears and experiences amid Mexico’s ongoing cartel violence and its impact on families.

    5 points
    "While the U.S. often treats the rise of the CJNG as a threat to be contained solely by Mexico, they conveniently overlook the American demand and weaponry that fuel the crisis," writes Gabriel Sanroman, who contributes to diplomatic research for the U.S. Department of State.

    The expert argues that we "cannot have an honest conversation about the blood spilled across Mexico without acknowledging the three pillars of U.S. complicity." Those three being the insatiable demand for illicit substances, the “Iron River” of firearms, and a financial system that launders the profits.
    #8

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing Mexico's ongoing cartel violence and local reactions to cartel members.

    5 points
    #9

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing Mexico cartel violence, kidnappings, mass graves, and corruption concerns.

    5 points
    Several parts of Mexico were plunged into chaos, as cartel members retaliated against the loss of "El Mencho." And ordinary civilians were the ones who paid the price. Many experts argue that it won't be long before fierce fighting breaks out as cartel members try to take the leader's place.

    "This is a conflict that cannot be resolved with bullets alone," warns Sanroman. "As long as American consumerism demands the product and American policy allows the flow of weapons and the laundering of money, there will always be another 'Mencho' waiting to take the throne."
    #10

    Reddit discussion explaining the number and nature of cartels involved in Mexico’s ongoing cartel violence.

    5 points
    #11

    Online comments discussing cartel violence in Mexico, highlighting U.S. involvement and ongoing cartel conflict.

    5 points
    #12

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing the impact of Mexico’s ongoing cartel violence on civilians.

    5 points
    #13

    Screenshot of an online discussion about the recognition of cartel members in Mexico’s ongoing cartel violence.

    5 points
    #14

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about the visibility of cartel violence in Mexico from a long-term resident's perspective.

    5 points
    #15

    Reddit discussion about Mexico’s ongoing cartel violence and handling by government and military.

    5 points
    #16

    Reddit conversation discussing civilians affected by ongoing cartel violence in Mexico from a first-person perspective.

    5 points
    #17

    Reddit conversation discussing challenges of stopping cartel sicarios amid Mexico’s ongoing cartel violence and hit-and-run attacks.

    5 points
    #18

    Reddit discussion about cartel violence in Mexico, addressing corruption, government power, and terrifying reprisals against civilians.

    5 points
    #19

    Reddit conversation discussing the aftermath and concerns about Mexico’s ongoing cartel violence in a first-person account.

    4 points
    #20

    Social media comments discussing fears of military intervention amid Mexico’s ongoing cartel violence risks.

    4 points
    #21

    Reddit user discussing Mexico’s ongoing cartel violence, highlighting the cartel’s rapid growth and deadliness since 2010s.

    4 points
    #22

    User comments discussing possible government distraction related to Mexico cartel violence and d**g cartel leader location.

    4 points
    #23

    Reddit conversation discussing the impact of Mexico’s ongoing cartel violence on daily life and safety precautions.

    3 points
    #24

    Reddit discussion about ongoing cartel violence in Mexico with mentions of shootings and vehicle blockades.

    3 points
    #25

    Reddit conversation discussing US pressure and government actions in Mexico’s ongoing cartel violence and anti-cartel operations.

    3 points
    #26

    Online discussion about cartel infighting and civil war creating scary moments in Mexico’s ongoing cartel violence.

    3 points
    #27

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing the potential impact of Mexico’s ongoing cartel violence on the World Cup.

    3 points
    #28

    Comments discussing local television coverage and shared clips depicting cartel violence in Mexico’s ongoing conflict.

    3 points
    #29

    Reddit conversation discussing state of emergency and military presence amid Mexico’s ongoing cartel violence.

    3 points
    #30

    Online discussion about cartel violence in Mexico, focusing on targeting of innocent civilians as a show of strength.

    3 points
    #31

    Screenshot of an online conversation discussing concerns about food, water, and safety amid Mexico’s ongoing cartel violence.

    3 points
    #32

    Reddit user asks about Army action against El Mencho, with a reply explaining his role in Mexico’s ongoing cartel violence.

    3 points
    #33

    Reddit conversation about cartel violence in Mexico discussing police corruption and cartel comparisons.

    3 points
    #34

    Screenshot of a Reddit discussion about Mexico’s ongoing cartel violence and government action risks.

    3 points
    #35

    Comments discussing government action and cartel violence in Mexico in a first-person online conversation.

    3 points
    #36

    Reddit discussion highlighting perspectives on Mexico’s ongoing cartel violence and safety concerns.

    3 points
    #37

    Reddit discussion about Mexico’s cartel violence and regional safety differences in cities like Guadalajara and Cancun.

    2 points
    #38

    Reddit conversation discussing the notable cartel presence and leader k****d in Jalisco amid Mexico cartel violence.

    2 points
    #39

    Screenshot of a social media conversation discussing Mexican military presence and cartel violence near a Costco attack.

    2 points
    #40

    Online discussion about cartel violence in Mexico including military presence and assassination reprisal details.

    2 points
    #41

    Reddit comments discussing cartel violence in Mexico and the slow response after k*****g a cartel leader in a small town.

    2 points
    #42

    Reddit discussion about travel advice amid Mexico’s ongoing cartel violence and safety concerns in key regions.

    2 points
    #43

    Reddit conversation discussing US involvement and Mexican armed forces amid ongoing cartel violence in Mexico.

    2 points
    #44

    Reddit exchange discussing experiences related to growing up around cartel violence in Mexico.

    2 points
    #45

    Reddit exchange discussing cartel violence, sicarios, and military/law enforcement tactics in Mexico's ongoing cartel conflict.

    2 points
    #46

    Reddit discussion about citizens speaking up amid Mexico’s ongoing cartel violence and government control challenges.

    2 points
    #47

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing cartel violence and potential threats in Mexico shared on social media.

    2 points
    #48

    Screenshot of online discussion about cartel violence and curfew enforcement amid Mexico’s ongoing cartel violence.

    2 points
    #49

    Reddit user discusses cartel violence in Mexico, mentioning police corruption, cartel power, and military response challenges.

    2 points
    #50

    Reddit user seeks advice on sheltering during Mexico’s ongoing cartel violence near Costco in Versailles.

    1 point
    #51

    Screenshot of an online conversation about quiet streets in Guadalajara amid ongoing Mexico cartel violence.

    1 point
    #52

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a shooting near the airport amid Mexico’s ongoing cartel violence and security measures.

    1 point
    #53

    Reddit discussion about Mexico cartel violence advice for tourists and resort safety during ongoing cartel violence.

    1 point
    #54

    Reddit user discussion about citizenship, highlighting Mexican-born identity amid ongoing cartel violence in Mexico.

    1 point
    #55

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation showing a user asking about safety amid Mexico cartel violence and the reply about current safety.

    1 point
    #56

    Reddit conversation discussing fears of cartel violence and power vacuum in Mexico after capturing key cartel leaders.

    1 point
    #57

    Reddit conversation discussing cartel violence and safety concerns for travel in Mexico’s ongoing cartel violence.

    1 point
