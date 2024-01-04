ADVERTISEMENT

Most of us don’t like to gamble with our food. If the noodles that have been sitting in your fridge for over a week are starting to smell like kimchi, it’s probably time to toss them out. And if you find yourself scraping mold out of your jam jar, it’s time to simply make some more.

But apparently, we’re rolling the dice with our food all the time, without even realizing! Below, you’ll find some photos from the Food Lottery subreddit that have been shared by people who were extremely unlucky. From unwrapping a candy bar to find half of it missing to opening a bag of "chips" that contains only air, enjoy scrolling through these unfortunate food lottery fails, and be sure to upvote the pics you can’t help but laugh at!

#1

Really Avocado? I Lost The Avocado Lottery

iworkout2eat Report

#2

I Was Eating A Kitkat Bar And I Only Got The Chocolate. Not Cookie And Chocolate. Weird

Sharky4in Report

#3

I Lost The Orange Lottery

gamble87 Report

Unfortunately in life, if there’s an opportunity to get lucky, there’s always going to be a chance that you’ll get unlucky as well. And apparently, we’re playing the lottery every single day when we crack open an egg or pop open a bag of chips. If you’re not familiar with this idea, we’ll let the Food Lottery subreddit explain it in their own words.

“Have you ever experienced either end of the food lottery?” the community’s About section asks. “Winning the food lottery means you got lucky with your food (for example, getting two yolks in an egg instead of one). Losing the food lottery would mean the opposite (for example, a pack of M&Ms only had one M&M in it). If you experience any of these, take a picture and post it here!”
#4

Only Got One M&m

stayedfished123 Report

#5

Kinda Lost The Food Lottery Here. I Mean It’s Not A Big Deal But Like… It’s Just Sad 😔

JazzHandzUwU Report

#6

We Still Ate It (Watermelon)

DragonWelfareNRights Report

This online group has only been around since 2018, but it has already amassed over 6k members who are happy to share their good fortune and their disappointing luck in terms of food items every day. Common tags for photos in the subreddit are lucky, unique, double the food, supersize and unlucky.

Unfortunately, today we’ll just be focusing on those members who had the worst luck when unwrapping their edible items. But considering how much we eat, it makes sense that we’re all bound to have some bad luck at one point or another. According to Good Seed Ventures, the average person consumes about 1,488 pounds (or 675 kg) of food per year, or approximately 4 pounds (1.85 kg) per day.
#7

Chocolate Powder Instead Of Chocolate

Strong_Oven_5233 Report

#8

Not Edible But Still Pretty Koo. 16 Extra Cups

reddit.com Report

#9

Luxury Hot Chocolate

Tox1cShark7 Report

Among the most commonly consumed food items in the world are milk, wheat, potatoes, sugar, chicken, rice, yams, seafood and maize. But there’s no question that we’re eating plenty of processed food nowadays too. In fact, Food Tank reports that a whopping 73% of the food supply in the United States is ultra-processed, meaning that they are “hyper-palatable ‘industrial formulations’ that stray from their organic origins.” Meanwhile, in the UK, residents are eating four times more packaged food than fresh food. And while it’s possible to win the food lottery from getting 3 yolks in one egg, you’re more likely to win (or lose) when you’re consuming something in a package that you couldn’t see until you opened it up.     

#10

Somebody Laid A Finger On My Butterfinger

TheGreaterOzzie Report

#11

This Bacon Is Probably The Worst I've Seen

Ryley03d Report

#12

Wtf Is This

MemeAnimeProEpic Report

Even though the majority of food we consume likely comes from some sort of factory with an assembly line and high quality standards, there are still human beings working there. And with humans comes error. Apparently, these mistakes made by workers can not only cause you to receive a candy bar that’s missing almonds, it also contributes to waste. Researchers at Brunel University London and Ghent University found that human error accounted for nearly 11% of all food waste at manufacturing facilities. 
#13

Theres Only Two Noooo

__-Duck-__ Report

#14

I Only Got Orange And Yellow Skittles, Somehow

-AleXisiXelA- Report

#15

Not Really Food But Very Single One Of These Were Cherry Instead Of Green Apple

ChochRS Report

It’s understandable that mistakes happen anywhere and everywhere, but it’s still disappointing when you open a box of Pop-Tarts to find only one in each foil pack. Luckily, many companies are happy to reimburse customers or make up for their errors if consumers aren’t satisfied with what they received. For example, on the Frito Lay website, unhappy customers can file a complaint about the quality of the product they received. And if you’re willing to go through all of the effort to explain your disappointment in a product, the company will likely be happy to send you a new bag of chips to make up for it.     

#16

Found A Hollow Egg

yolotune Report

#17

Sometimes U Only Get Half The Product

greasyburgerbuns Report

#18

I've Heard Of A Double Yolk But Never A No Yolk

being-andrea Report

Winning the food lottery might not be quite as exciting as winning the actual lottery, but it can still be fun to realize that you got more than you paid for. On the other hand, it can be extremely disappointing to find out that you received less than what you bargained for. So if you want to help your odds of winning the edible lottery, there are a few ways you can do so. First, try to primarily buy food that you can actually see through its packaging. This can minimize the element of surprise when you go to actually open the product.
#19

We Had An Entire Slice Of Pizza With No Cheese

femguy123 Report

#20

In An Only 3 Day Old Orange Bag

spectralglory Report

#21

Mochi I Got vs. The Size It’s Supposed To Be

zeldagmer Report

If you want to decrease your chances of losing the food lottery, you should also remember to always check expiration dates on products. Even if you bought something yesterday, there’s always a small chance that it expired on that day (or before!). Be sure to check dates to ensure that you’re getting the freshest products possible. And if you’re getting a bag of chips, you might want to try shaking it around to ensure that it’s not just air waiting for you inside.
#22

I Feel Violated

Puzzleheaded-Dark459 Report

#23

Absolute Ripoff

A3dPrintedFrog Report

#24

A Mini Mini Tortilla

waddlerchun Report

If you’ve lost the food lottery, you shouldn’t feel too bad. Consider yourself special for finding a unique product at all! Plus, about 70% of lottery winners end up broke after winning anyway, so perhaps it’s better to stay humble and avoid winning at all! And if you put in a complaint with the company that rips you off, you might end up with much more than you paid for in the first place. Fingers crossed!

#25

Swiss Cheese

GenricAnimeFan Report

#26

This Piece Of Ice In My Soda

reddit.com Report

#27

Only Tortilla

Dramatic-Rip-8811 Report

Are you feeling lucky today, pandas? Do you think you’ll be winning the food lottery some time soon? Keep upvoting the pics that you find particularly unfortunate, and let us know in the comments below whether you’ve ever won or lost the lottery in the past. Then, if you’re interested in checking out a Bored Panda article featuring photos from people who had great luck when it comes to food, look no further than right here!    
#28

I Did Not Win. That Left One Is Just Pathetic

Glad_Cress_8591 Report

#29

Found This Tiny Cake Hidden Under All This Frosting. 50/50 The Right Ratio?

Kosbysweater91 Report

#30

Dunkin Donuts Did Me Dirty

defntlynotafurrycom Report

#31

I've Been Robbed

whoopsielovetunnel Report

#32

I Opened A Small Chip Bag And There Was Only 5.25 Chips In There

PencilsAndSnails Report

#33

I’m Soooooooo Lucky :i

Distinct-Fondant4561 Report

#34

There’s Only One?!

9am3r8u99 Report

#35

One Of My Maltesers Didn't Have Chocolate On It

Admirable-Assist501 Report

#36

Woah! The Shell With No Pistash :0

HystericalGD Report

#37

I Got A Fox's Party Ring Without Any Icing

ULLA12345 Report

#38

A Big Apple Straw But With No Flavor Unlike The Rest Which Had Plenty Of Flavor

NoCover4041 Report

#39

I Opened My Bag Of Candy Just To Find I Got All Licheris But 3, What Are The Odds

Professional-Ice2466 Report

#40

I Just Wanted Some Mango Hi Chew But Only Got One

YanaB123 Report

#41

This Peppermint Was Spilt In Half

Machiuw Report

#42

A Biscuit Without A The Other Cookie On Top And Without The The Cream

reddit.com Report

#43

The Cheese Section In My Nacho Lunchable Isn't Filled All The Way

coolkatsimpsonsfan Report

#44

Got Only A Quarter Of A Starburst, Totally Lost The Food Lottery

ObliviousDreamor Report

#45

Bro. I Got A Skittle Thats Half The Size Of A Normal Skittle. What Did I Do To Deserve This :l

ChupapiGamer69 Report

