Most of us don’t like to gamble with our food. If the noodles that have been sitting in your fridge for over a week are starting to smell like kimchi, it’s probably time to toss them out. And if you find yourself scraping mold out of your jam jar, it’s time to simply make some more.

But apparently, we’re rolling the dice with our food all the time, without even realizing! Below, you’ll find some photos from the Food Lottery subreddit that have been shared by people who were extremely unlucky. From unwrapping a candy bar to find half of it missing to opening a bag of "chips" that contains only air, enjoy scrolling through these unfortunate food lottery fails, and be sure to upvote the pics you can’t help but laugh at!