Brands and corporations around the world have embraced social media as a tool to communicate directly with their current and potential customers, but the public hasn’t always embraced them back. There are lots of reasons why a brand’s social media communications might fail, but when they do, accounts like Brands Owned on Twitter are always there to take pictures and appreciate the damage.

Some of these burns might be cheap shots or just innocent witty banter, but in some cases, internet commentators take the opportunity to highlight very real issues with these brands’ and corporations’ operations.

#1

andrwfhenderson Report

Depressed Owl
I did not know I spilled 4.9 million gallons of gasoline into the ocean.

#2

ifeelevergreen Report

#3

TheBlueGem3 Report

Ivo H
23 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

McDonalds should probably start selling aloe vera to have plenty of it at hand to treat this burn

#4

BrandsOwned Report

General Anaesthesia
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Proletarian shopping, cheaper than Kroger Plus.

#5

emily_ladau Report

#6

BrandsOwned Report

#7

kittynouveau Report

#8

vexwerewolf Report

#9

jeremynewberger Report

Carrie Laughs
Well, when necessity calls....

#10

BrandsOwned Report

#11

BrandsOwned Report

Take me to dinner first
Glad I've never been through this with domino's

#12

delusionalhulk Report

Ren Karlej
Well, the CEOs do need their massive bonuses and gargantuan salaries... how on earth could they buy a bigger yacht than their neighbour otherwise? Would be terrible for them.

#13

besf0r Report

#14

tacobell Report

Hphizzle
“Is your lemonade made with real lemons?” “ Are your Girl Scout cookies made from real Girl Scouts?” Addams Family.

#15

jackcalifano Report

#16

kfc Report

#17

BrandsOwned Report

#18

BrandsOwned Report

#19

oliver2981 Report

Ren Karlej
I do love seeing this one again and again on BP... there are no official government or council-level rules on parent and child parking in the same way you’d get for disabled parking spaces. Parking in a supermarket car park is managed and enforced by the supermarket itself, or by a private parking management company. That means it’s not illegal to park in a parent and child space without a child. But you could get a Parking Charge Notice (PCN), the same as you would if you overstayed in a car park. Who knows why they parked there - car park could have been full when they arrived in an emergency or they could be totoal kn0bheads...

#20

mattxiv Report

#21

bobbyonmain Report

#22

BrandsOwned Report

#23

Wendys Report

#24

Wendys Report

#25

UniversalPics Report

#26

BrandsOwned Report

#27

PenguinRandomCA Report

#28

SNICKERS Report

#29

Bunt_Dog Report

#30

FaithfulFilth Report

Sedona
Is this actually true? It seems like an urban legend at this point. Genuinely asking.

#31

lookingsuite Report

#32

BrandsOwned Report

#33

NatureValley Report

#34

BrandsOwned Report

#35

BrandsOwned Report

#36

BrandsOwned Report

#37

Wendys Report

#38

BrandsOwned Report

#39

BrandsOwned Report

#40

BrandsOwned Report

#41

BrandsOwned Report

#42

BrandsOwned Report

#43

Oreo Report

#44

MoonPie Report

#45

Skittles Report

#46

Tinder Report

#47

colourpopco Report

#48

Wendys Report

#49

BrandsOwned Report

#50

SimuLiu Report

#51

BrandsOwned Report

#52

BrandsOwned Report

#53

BrandsOwned Report

#54

BrandsOwned Report

#55

Oreo Report

#56

PabstBlueRibbon Report

#57

BrandsOwned Report

#58

BrandsOwned Report

#59

BrandsOwned Report

#60

BrandsOwned Report

#61

BrandsOwned Report

#62

BrandsOwned Report

#63

amctheatres Report

#64

BrandsOwned Report

#65

BrandsOwned Report

#66

BrandsOwned Report

#67

BrandsOwned Report

#68

BrandsOwned Report

#69

BrandsOwned Report

#70

ASOS Report

#71

P**nhub Report

#72

BrandsOwned Report

#73

BrandsOwned Report

#74

BrandsOwned Report

#75

BrandsOwned Report

#76

BrandsOwned Report

