76 Brand Fails On Social Media, Shared By “Brands Getting Owned” (New Pics)
Brands and corporations around the world have embraced social media as a tool to communicate directly with their current and potential customers, but the public hasn’t always embraced them back. There are lots of reasons why a brand’s social media communications might fail, but when they do, accounts like Brands Owned on Twitter are always there to take pictures and appreciate the damage.
Some of these burns might be cheap shots or just innocent witty banter, but in some cases, internet commentators take the opportunity to highlight very real issues with these brands’ and corporations’ operations.
This post may include affiliate links.
I did not know I spilled 4.9 million gallons of gasoline into the ocean.
Glad I've never been through this with domino's
Well, the CEOs do need their massive bonuses and gargantuan salaries... how on earth could they buy a bigger yacht than their neighbour otherwise? Would be terrible for them.
I do love seeing this one again and again on BP... there are no official government or council-level rules on parent and child parking in the same way you’d get for disabled parking spaces. Parking in a supermarket car park is managed and enforced by the supermarket itself, or by a private parking management company. That means it’s not illegal to park in a parent and child space without a child. But you could get a Parking Charge Notice (PCN), the same as you would if you overstayed in a car park. Who knows why they parked there - car park could have been full when they arrived in an emergency or they could be totoal kn0bheads...