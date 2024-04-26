“He Didn’t Want To ‘Spoil’ Him”: Guy Can’t Be Bothered To Take GF’s Dog For A 2-Minute Walk

ADVERTISEMENT

Life with a dog is rewarding for many reasons, which is why it’s important to take good care of the four-legged friend. But not everyone is equally enchanted by the idea of taking daily walks and making sure the critter is living their best life.

This redditor’s boyfriend, for instance, couldn’t be bothered to take his girlfriend’s dog out for a walk. While he loved Spud, the dog, and snuggled with him all the time, when he was asked to take him outside, the boyfriend came up with a rather foolish reason not to do it.

A dog is called a man’s best friend for a reason

Share icon

Image credits: sarandy westfall (not the actual photo)

Though this man didn’t want to “spoil” his girlfriend’s dog

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: DC_Studio (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: anonymous

Fellow netizens assured the owner she was not a jerk and criticized the boyfriend

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT