“He Didn’t Want To ‘Spoil’ Him”: Guy Can’t Be Bothered To Take GF’s Dog For A 2-Minute Walk
Life with a dog is rewarding for many reasons, which is why it’s important to take good care of the four-legged friend. But not everyone is equally enchanted by the idea of taking daily walks and making sure the critter is living their best life.
This redditor’s boyfriend, for instance, couldn’t be bothered to take his girlfriend’s dog out for a walk. While he loved Spud, the dog, and snuggled with him all the time, when he was asked to take him outside, the boyfriend came up with a rather foolish reason not to do it.
A dog is called a man’s best friend for a reason
Image credits: sarandy westfall (not the actual photo)
Though this man didn’t want to “spoil” his girlfriend’s dog
Image credits: DC_Studio (not the actual photo)
Image credits: anonymous
Fellow netizens assured the owner she was not a jerk and criticized the boyfriend
Yes the asphole. The owners fault. Dogs need lots of care and exercise just like children. Get a cat instead. Cats are more independent (unless old or disabled). Cat: "Just give me the food and go away!" fppmz1gzRv...ad33f5.jpg
If you leave your dog alone on a regular basis for 9 to 12 hours, automatic YTA. That poor dog. ☹️
Yes the asphole. The owners fault. Dogs need lots of care and exercise just like children. Get a cat instead. Cats are more independent (unless old or disabled). Cat: "Just give me the food and go away!" fppmz1gzRv...ad33f5.jpg
If you leave your dog alone on a regular basis for 9 to 12 hours, automatic YTA. That poor dog. ☹️
30
2