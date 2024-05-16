“He Makes Over $200k A Year”: GF Moves Out After Rich Boyfriend Asks She Pitch In For Rent

ADVERTISEMENT

When a couple starts living together, one of the first issues to figure out is how they’re going to split the rent. Sometimes, one person in the couple might still be in school or between jobs, so the burden then falls entirely on the shoulders of the other. There are cases, however, when a partner volunteers to cover all the rent.

This story started that way, as the boyfriend asked his girlfriend to move in and agreed to pay the rent. But later, after talking to his friends, he decided that she was “a gold digger” and demanded she start paying half: $2.5k a month. Taken aback and unable to pay this much, the woman decided she would rather move somewhere more affordable. But she started to wonder: was she being a jerk by moving out and refusing to help her boyfriend pay rent?

Figuring out how to split rent can be a contentious topic for many couples

Image credits: Alexander Grey / unsplash (not the actual photo)

This woman decided to move out after her boyfriend suddenly started demanding she help him pay rent

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / pexels (not the actual photo)

In an update, the woman shared how she left her boyfriend and explained the particulars of renting in NYC

Image credits: idiotrichboyfriend

People in the comments called out the jerk boyfriend for being so easily swayed by his friend’s opinions

