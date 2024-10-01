Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
BoredPanda
Boyfriend Hides That He Suddenly Wants Kids: "It's Natural For A Woman To Want To Have Kids"
Couples, Relationships

Boyfriend Hides That He Suddenly Wants Kids: "It's Natural For A Woman To Want To Have Kids"

Interview With Author
More and more couples nowadays choose not to have children. In fact, one survey shows that 47% of adults younger than 50 in the U.S. don’t plan to have kids. In many cases, couples make this decision together, both on the same page.

Yet, this couple wasn’t. After three years in a relationship, the boyfriend revealed to his girlfriend that he does, in fact, want children. As the woman had not changed her mind, she thought there’s nothing else to do but break up. She shared her story as an example that, contrary to what the boyfriend thought, women don’t always naturally want children.

Bored Panda got in touch with the author of this story, u/Sour_JollyRancher. She graciously agreed to have a short chat with us about how she feels now and what this whole experience taught her. Read our conversation below!

Couples break up for many reasons; for this couple, it was over the boyfriend changing his mind about wanting children

Image credits: Kampus Production / pexels (not the actual photo)

The woman shared her story of how he surprised her with this fact after three years together

Image credits: Budgeron Bach / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Sour_JollyRancher

The author made up her mind about not having children when she was a teen and says this is a lifelong decision

u/Sour_JollyRancher’s post about her boyfriend went pretty viral on the r/TwoHotTakes subreddit. Just in five days, it garnered more than 8k upvotes and over 2.5k comments. But the author tells us she wasn’t looking for online fame or advice, she just needed to vent.

“I already made up my mind [about] the relationship ending. There was nothing that I came here for to gain perspective on and maybe change my mind or my decision. I don’t want kids so I’m not getting with somebody who wants or has kids. Point blank,” she explains simply.

The woman tells us that she decided she did not want children when she was around 16 years old. “I saw my mom taking care of kids and how it affected her and I did not want that,” she tells us.

With more and more women choosing to have child-free lives, the Redditor agrees that it’s important like-minded women share their experiences. Even though u/Sour_JollyRancher reiterated a few times in her post that she chose not to have children, some people still tried to chime in, claiming she would change her mind.

“If you see the comments on my post, I got [comments like] ‘Why are you getting married if you don’t want kids?’ Well, they’re not mutually exclusive. ‘You’ll change your mind.’ No, I made up my mind. ‘Your biological clock [will run out] and you’ll change your mind.’ No.”

“Men hear what they want to hear because I said none of that matters to me in the post and they said ‘Nah… we know what’s best’ As if they carry a child for nine months and [nine out of 10 times] the parenting is put on the mom,” the Redditor points out.

Image credits: Polina Tankilevitch / pexels (not the actual photo)

The Redditor’s response to the breakup might’ve seemed level-headed and detached, but, in reality, she is heartbroken

In the comments, some people accused the author of being too nonchalant about her relationship ending. She addressed it in her original post, but she reiterated to us as well how hard the breakup has been on her.

“Even [now] I’m still heartbroken and I will be heartbroken for a long time. I was with him for three years,” the Redditor points out. “I did not feel that I was coming off as being cold or nonchalant about the situation because.”

“I tend to analyze what I’m feeling more than feeling what I’m feeling so,” she explains. “With this post, I just put out the simple facts. I genuinely don’t know why people said [that]. I was cold all because I didn’t explicitly say ‘I cried at this point’ or ‘I was bawling my eyes out at this point.'”

After such an unexpected breakup, u/Sour_JollyRancher says she will be way more careful in the future. “This experience will make me more cautious in the future [about] making sure I am with someone who is 100% sure that they do not want kids. I mean. I’m going to grill them every single day.”

“I’m just kidding, but I will be more cautious on it because I don’t want to have another three-year four-year relationship and have it [end] because someone changed their mind. I might actively seek out men that [have] had a vasectomy so I don’t have to worry about it.”

Image credits: cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)

Many people have lived a similar story and shared it with the OP

Many netizens praised the woman for how she handled the situation

Kornelija Viečaité

Kornelija Viečaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

Kornelija Viečaitė

Kornelija Viečaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

Gabija Saveiskyte

Gabija Saveiskyte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

Gabija Saveiskyte

Gabija Saveiskyte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

mariannekraus
Marianne
Marianne
Community Member
39 minutes ago

They're both right and wrong at the same time. None if them is wrong for wanting children or not. It's just as life is. They started on the same page, but his wishes changed and hers didn't. He's wrong for accusing her when she broke up with him. It's the right thing to split up, because if one wants kids and one doesn't, they won't be happy ever after. She is wrong for accusing him of stealing her time. He didn't change his mind from one day to the next, I guess. It's a process. He told her about her, before they were making important life decisions, which was the best time to do so. After all, it could have been that she had also changed her mind. It's not wrong for him to hope.

victoriasmith_7
Vorion
Vorion
Community Member
59 minutes ago

You did the right thing for everyone involved, staying true to yourself. Doing something so life changing or anything really against your own value system often breeds resentment and heartache. He should thank you and treasure what he had for three years. And good for him for finally addressing it before the engagement got too far along and not after.

dorits
doredde
doredde
Community Member
48 minutes ago

The thing that mostly annoys me is that he assumed that it is "natural" for every woman to want to have kids. It is not. Some people, women AND men just don´t want to have children, for various reasons. PERIOD. I divorced my husband for the exact same reason. He "knew"(obviously didn´t believe me) that I did not want to have kids. He cheated and got his now wife pregnant while we were still married. And men in general not wanting or letting women deciding what to "do" with their body is a thing that goes on my nerves. I had to "discuss" the wish to have removed my uterus for several health problems during my menopause with my gyn again and again for 10 years. Just because he thought, maybe you will "change" your mind and wanting to have a child (with 45 years and ongoing!), even not being in a partnership AT ALL! And don´t get me started on abortion laws. Take women serious as independent human beings with a right to make decisions for themselves!

