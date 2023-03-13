42 Y.O. Woman Is Disappointed That Her 22 Y.O. Daughter Doesn’t Want Children So She Gives Birth To 2 Babies To Make Up For It

At this point it’s not that strange to hear that a person doesn’t want to have children or even if they want to, they chose not to because of their mental health issues, financial situation or because planet Earth is dying and they are unsure how long it’ll survive.

For the most part, their decision is understandable, but there are still people who judge them. Like this 42-year-old woman who went as far as giving birth to two more children just to make up for her daughter who isn’t planning on having kids.

Most people limit themselves to judging those who don’t want children but this woman had to take action

There is a post floating around the internet that was originally written by a 42-year-old woman who identifies as Gen X. She perpetuates the narrative that millennials are ruining the world and this time it’s because they don’t want children and people like her are left carrying the weight for them.

It’s not clear if the woman actually knows who millennials are as she continues to talk about her 22-year-old daughter and the youngest millennials currently are about 27 years, which is a completely different stage of life.

The woman is mostly disappointed with her 22-year-old daughter who will be having a sterilization procedure

But the point is that the woman is disappointed that her daughter decided a while ago that she doesn’t want kids and is actually planning to get sterilized. People were surprised that the daughter managed to find a doctor who would sterilize her, because apparently most doctors refuse even older women’s requests, but the best part is only coming.

The problem with not having children, according to the 42-year-old, is that there are souls who are searching for a way to join their family and if her daughter is not having children then she must do her job for her.

Because that means their family is preventing souls from joining them

The 42-year-old woman calls her daughter selfish for not wanting children, but she clearly didn’t want more children either as she describes her situation as being “stuck birthing and raising two babies.”

Also, people found it creepy that the family jokes that the woman’s 1.5-year-old daughter is the 22-year-old’s daughter she didn’t want to have, because she is getting blamed for abandoning a child and being shamed for not wanting to overpopulate the world with people whose needs are not fully met because their parents can’t handle them.

So the woman came up with the solution, which was to compensate the missing children by giving birth herself

When AskAubry shared the rant on Twitter, many people were seeing it for the first time and they were pretty horrified because the argument sounded like that of an insane person. They also disagreed that belonging to a certain generation had anything to do with it.

But there is truth to her observation that millennials are not having children. According to the BBC, the worldwide fertility rate dropped from an average of 4.7 children in 1950 to 2.4 children in 2017. And CNN reports that most women have an average of 1.3 babies in the US.

Though she doesn’t hide that she didn’t want to do it, because now she has to raise two toddlers in her 40s and that makes her daughter selfish

Business Insider suggests a few reasons for that. One of them is that having children is expensive. The Heller School For Social Policy And Management says that 63 percent of full-time working parents “would have a hard time paying for market-price full-time care.” That’s because to raise a child until they’re 18 costs an average of $230k in the US.

Another reason is that women have more options when it comes to what they want to do in their lives as for a long time, they only had the option to be a wife and a mother. Business Insider mentions climate change as a contributing factor as well because the uncertainty about the future scares people as well as contributing to overpopulation and overconsumption, as a study from the University of Arizona found.

This hot take is something people have not heard of before and were sorry for the woman’s children

We shouldn’t forget that there were people who were not interested in having children in all generations, but it’s just that now it is more socially acceptable. Also, more people are talking about regretting having children or older people revealing they love their child-free lives.

Some people don’t feel that it’s worth changing their lifestyle for children, others may not see themselves as parents or don’t want to pass on their generational trauma. Whatever the reasons are, being selfish by not having children is the best form of selfishness because you’re not harming anyone.

They actually are convinced that the woman is not completely sane and is in need of help

What would you say to the woman who wrote the rant? Do you think her thought process is common and other people have children for the same reasons? Do you think the decision to not have children can be described as selfish? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.